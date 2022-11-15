Your guide to turkey day; what to watch as you prep Thanksgiving dinner

Every year, dozens of Thanksgiving specials, movies and sporting events take place on turkey day. Check out this guide to see the best episodes and programs to watch as you prepare your holiday feast.

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Macy’s department store is known for their bright red star logo and the parade they put on every year on Thanksgiving. The parade takes place in New York City, kicking off at 9 a.m. at West 77th Street and Central Park West, and ending a little less than three miles later in Macy’s Herald Square.

This year’s lineup features dozens of giant balloon floats, including the new addition Bluey as well as fan-favorite Snoopy from the “Charlie Brown” comics. Performances by boy band Big Time Rush and Paula Abdul, among others, are set to take place on various decorated floats. The New York City Rockettes, as well as a handful of Broadway performers, are also set to make an appearance in the special, hosted by the Today show team.

Gossip Girl’s “Blair Waldorf Must Pie”

The classic 2000’s drama has multiple Thanksgiving-themed episodes, however their first one from season one is easily one of the best in the show’s entire six seasons. In a series of flashbacks, the show tells the story of Thanksgiving from one year prior and how it affects this year’s holiday season.

The cast of wealthy teenagers face new revelations and endure some very awkward Thanksgiving dinners full of divorced parents, hospital visits and French fries. Drama unfolds as courses are passed, but there are some secrets that can never be told (unless you tune in).

The NFL’s biggest day

What is Thanksgiving Day without a little bit of football? There’s a handful of games to tune into, but Bostonians will be happy to hear that the New England Patriots are playing the Minnesota Vikings at 8:20 p.m.

If you don’t think you can last that long with a full belly, tune into the Buffalo Bills vs. the Detroit Lions at 12:30 p.m., or the New York Giants vs. the Dallas Cowboys at 4:30 pm.

National Dog Show

If football isn’t your thing, keep your eyes out for the National Dog Show, which is a Thanksgiving tradition for many. Airing just after the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on NBC, tune in to see these perfect puppies compete for prestigious awards.

The show will feature 200 dogs of various breeds and one will be crowned Best in Show.

How I Met Your Mother’s “Slapsgiving” and “Slapsgiving 2: Revenge of the Slap”

This “How I Met Your Mother” double-feature is one of the best ways to kill an hour while you digest your dinner before dessert. The comedy series follows five friends who live in New York City and are celebrating the holiday together.

“Slapsgiving” is from season three, where Marshall terrorizes Barney, as he is owed his third and final slap across the face from a previous bet between the two. Lily, Marshall’s wife, begs him not to ruin the holiday, upsetting Marshall as he only has so much time to slap Barney.

“Revenge of the Slap” is from season five and follows a similar plot. Marshall, after losing the Thanksgiving turkey, is relieved when Ted and Robin go and retrieve it for him. He kindly awards them his fourth slap from the original slap bet and his friends must decide between the two of them who gets to slap Barney.

The holiday season is officially here

End the day with your favorite Christmas or holiday special. Classics such as “A Charlie Brown Christmas” or “A Christmas Story” are great for the whole family.

Freeform begins their “25 Days of Christmas” on Dec. 1, but they traditionally do a countdown full of festive holiday favorites, so sit back and enjoy a movie while eating dessert or leftovers.

Follow Emily on Twitter @emilyhbeatty.