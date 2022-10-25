Nothing to wear this Halloweekend? Check out these last minute costumes!

Halloween is slowly creeping in, and costume parties and trick-or-treating are likely to be events on your calendar in the next week. Still trying to think of what to wear? Here are the best easy costumes for you to try this Halloween holiday.

Time to bust out your trusty little black dress, some pearls (saltwater or plastic, your choice!), some cat-eye shades and tie your hair up in a bun on the top of your head! Holly Golightly, played by Audery Hepburn in “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” is instantly recognizable, and you get to carry around a coffee cup, maybe one full of hot apple cider!

Grab four friends and head to local thrift stores such as The Garment District in Cambridge or Buffalo Exchange in Brighton to search for some 70’s staples. Fred, Daphne, Velma, Shaggy and Scooby make one heck of a team solving mysteries, but they make an amazing costume that’s incredibly customizable.

A purple or chocolate brown monochromatic look for Daphne and Scooby, and matching the correct colors on the rest of this gang leaves the pieces of the outfits up to you! Try gender-bending characters or doing a modern take on their classic silhouettes.

If you’re good at makeup (or have a friend who is), you can make it simple with an all-black or white fit and some skeleton makeup. Make it scary with some fake blood and colored contacts, or go glam with false lashes and an intense eye look.

Classic movie characters are one of the most recognizable options to choose from, and most pieces can be found in your closet. For Forrest Gump, one of Tom Hanks’s most loveable roles, all you need is a blue checkered shirt, cream-colored khakis, striped socks and your best running shoes.

Add in a box of chocolates from CVS or Walgreens and you’re golden. After all, “life’s like a box of chocolates, you never know what you’re going to get.”

Looking for a couple’s costume? A long red dress, oversized black shirt and a mask are everything you need to become the protagonists from “The Princess Bride.”

If you’re looking for something a little less basic, take on Romeo and Juliet from the 1996 cult-classic. A while dress and angel wings for Juliet and a blue Hawaiian button up and black jeans for Romeo showcase the characters’ looks from the movie poster.

If you’re looking to modernize the 90s hit, try a tux and mimic Jules’s makeup from the Halloween episode featured in the first season of HBO’s popular show “Euphoria.”



If costume contests and crafty outfits aren’t your favorite holiday festivities, grab your favorite pumpkin-flavored beverage, some candy and have a scary movie marathon to celebrate the scariest day of the year!

