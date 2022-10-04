Suffolk+celebrates+Latinx+Heritage+Month

Latinx Heritage Month spans from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, providing an opportunity for Latinx and Hispanic communities across the U.S. to celebrate their culture and honor their roots.

From food trucks to dance performances to solidarity across social media, Suffolk University jumped to rally around Boston’s Latinx community.

Carla Marin, vice president of Pasión Latina, said Latinx Heritage Month said the month is a reason to highlight the beauty of Hispanic culture.

“We get love and recognition, which feels nice as a minority,” Marin said. She added that non-Latinx students should learn about the different aspects of Hispanic culture, as well as partake in the celebrations.

Manuel Coronado, a junior who immigrated to the U.S. from Panama in 2018, said the month is particularly meaningful to him.

“Immigrating to a country is not easy at all. So, having a month to celebrate our culture and history is a way in which we can still feel connected to our country of origin,” said Coronado, a political science major.

Coming together, Coronado said, is the heart of heritage month.

“I strongly believe that if we come together as a community regardless of racial backgrounds and support each other, we can create a more safe space for everyone,” he said.

Suffolk University’s Center for Diversity and Inclusion posted on Instagram to acknowledge the heritage month, and pointed out ways for non-Latinx students to support their peers.

“[Latinx Heritage Month is] a time for learning and showing support. You can do this by supporting Latinx-owned businesses, reading books by Latinx authors, [trying] some delicious cuisine, [supporting] Latinx creators and [learning] about Latinx history,” said CSDI in the post.

CSDI also encouraged students to center the voices of Latinx people in conversations surrounding their culture and history, particularly Afro-Latinx individuals.

One student, who wished to remain anonymous for privacy reasons, said CSDI has embraced the cultural month whole-heartedly.

“[CSDI is] ​​having conversations around this community, [and] fundraising for issues that impact us directly, [such as] Hurricane Fiona,” they said. “CSDI’s intentions are centered around building awareness around the Latinx/Hispanic community which [includes] building solidarity and education.”

To Coronado, this month holds powerful meaning as a first-generation college student.

“Personally, I see it as a way to celebrate how far we have come as a community, and how hard past generations have worked so future generations can enjoy a more equal country,” he said. “As a first-generation student, to me, this month means celebrating the family who have brought me to this point in life.”

Marin, while the month is special, said she doesn’t feel she needs to do anything out of the ordinary to acknowledge it.

“To me, being Hispanic isn’t just one month, it’s my everyday life,” she said. “But I’ll do activities at school and […] Pasión Latina [is doing] community outreach events, like teaching workshops.”

The Latin dance club is performing at a local elementary school in celebration of Latinx Heritage Month, according to Marin.

Marin added that, coming from a predominantly Hispanic high school that went above and beyond for the cultural month, the adjustment to Suffolk’s environment has been difficult.

“I think Suffolk does try to be inclusive with events, but it doesn’t always translate or get as much outreach,” she said. “It’s hard when the school doesn’t really promote it but rather just the different clubs promote the month.”

Coronado said while he feels supported by Suffolk as a whole, the university seemed to be lacking in celebration.

“Besides a letter sent by the president and vice-president of [Suffolk], I feel like they haven’t done enough to celebrate us throughout this month,” he said. “It would be meaningful if Suffolk did something so we can all come together and celebrate.”

CSDI has hosted events throughout Latinx Heritage Month, including a fundraiser for Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic following hurricanes Fiona and Ian and a Venezuelen food truck.

Observation of Latinx Heritage Month, which originally spanned one week before being expanded by former President Ronald Reagan, began in 1968.

Many Latin American countries, including Costa Rica, Guatemala, Mexico and Chile also celebrate their independence days within the month.