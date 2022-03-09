First all female e-board in SGA history elected, El-Jazzar re-elected president

The results for the Spring 2022 Student Government Association (SGA) elections are in, with the first all female e-board in the organization’s history set to take office.

Angela El-Jazzar, who served as SGA’s president during the 2020-2021 academic year, has been re-elected with 377 votes. Class of 2022 Senator Stephen Merrick Jr. came in second with 153 votes.

Current Secretary Tara Maltese has won the vice presidency with 483 votes in an uncontested race.

In the race for secretary, Class of 2025 Senator Isabella Tencer won with 468 votes in an uncontested race.

Class of 2025 Senator Gabrielle Abdelnoer is SGA’s new treasurer, winning 244 votes. Class of 2024 Logan Gozzi came in second place with 203 votes.

The winners in the class senator races are as follows:

Grace Kane, Clinton Oreofe, Matthew Lee, Nelson Bernard, Alejandra Pulido, Joshua Durand, Ioan Pereira and Hana LaPaz Wallen were elected as senators for the Class of 2025.

Maegan Kuhlmann, Bricen Boudreault and Aya Nakkachi were elected as senators for the Class of 2024.

Hasmeet Abrol was elected as a senator for the Class of 2023.

Steven Murnane Jr was elected as a senator at-large for the College of Arts and Sciences, and Nasra Mohamed was elected as a general senator at-large.