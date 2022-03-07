Logan Gozzi: Connecting clubs with resources

Logan Gozzi, who currently serves as a senator for the Class of 2024, is seeking your vote for treasurer for the Student Government Association election this spring.

Gozzi, a sophomore law major, is a member of SGA’s Dining Services Committee, Housing and Facilities Committee and Learning Management System Review committee. He was appointed to SGA as a senator earlier this year.

Outside of SGA, he also serves as a trustee ambassador and in the Connect the Dots program.

Gozzi said he’s running for treasurer both to give back to Suffolk University and to improve the process of applying for funds through SGA in order to make it more efficient.

“I want to make a positive impact on Suffolk because this institution has given me so much over the past two years and I believe that it’s time for me to give back,” Gozzi said. “I have decided to run for treasurer because I want to eradicate many of the roadblocks that students face when requesting funds from the Finance Committee for their clubs [and] organizations.”

More specifically, Gozzi spoke of his plans to change the bylaws of the Finance Committee, the organization that appropriates funds for student-led clubs on campus. If elected as treasurer, Gozzi would be responsible for chairing and organizing the committee.

“I want to change the bylaws of the Finance Committee by removing many of the tedious and confusing bylaws that currently exist to make it easier for students to request and receive funds for their clubs and organizations,” Gozzi said.

In addition to changing the bylaws, Gozzi explained his plan to help advise clubs in terms of funding and realizing how this can assist their independent missions.

“I also want to advise clubs on how to spend their funds effectively to get the most out of their dollar. I want to create a reference sheet that has suggested uses for club money depending on the purpose of the organization,” he said.

Gozzi said he has been a vocal member of the Facilities Committee ever since he joined. He said he helped pressure the Residence Life department to test for mold in 10 West over winter break, and has pushed for transparency in regards to class registration and COVID-19.

Gozzi is also a co-sponsor of the Pet Fish resolution that is currently before the senate, which if passed would allow students to have small pets and fish in dorm rooms.

In terms of the university’s COVID-19 policy, Gozzi said he is nervous about the decision to lift the mask mandate that went into effect Monday. He said he feels the decision was made quickly.

“I believe that lifting the mask mandate on March 7 is premature because even though the COVID-19 metrics are trending downwards and the majority of our staff and students are vaccinated and boosted, we are still in the middle of winter and various strains of the flu and common cold are still heavily prevalent as well,” Gozzi said.

When asked about diversity initiatives to consider for the next year, Gozzi suggested the creation of a diversity committee made up of both members of SGA and other students, as well as faculty and staff members.

SGA elections began Monday, and voting will remain open through Wednesday. Students can vote via the form sent to their Suffolk emails.