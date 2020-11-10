Guide of November activities to do in Boston

The holiday season will look a bit different for the City of Boston this year as coronavirus cases continue to surge. However, there are still plenty of safe ways to get out and enjoy the city this November.

NOTE: Face coverings and social distancing guidelines are strongly encouraged and/or required among all listed activities. All events are subject to change due to COVID-19.

1. Take a scenic walk through one of Boston’s public parks

The City of Boston has some incredible scenery. This month, take a walk in one of Boston’s waterfront parks, which have spectacular skyline views, while there is still some warmth – a perfect mind refresher after a day of studying (and a good chance for a photo-op)!

This is a great way to get out in the city while maintaining safe social distancing. Here are some recommendations:

Boston Public Gardens (Downtown Boston)

Charles River Esplanade (Back Bay)

East Boston Piers Park (East Boston)

Fan Pier Park (Seaport District)

Christopher Columbus Park (North End)

2. Visit Boston’s famous museums

Boston is home to many comprehensive museums, which have some of the world’s finest art, science, culture and history. As of July, museums and other historical facilities are open to the public with safety restrictions and guidelines.

Some of Boston’s most popular museums include the Museum of Fine Arts, Institute of Contemporary Arts, Museum of Science and Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum.

Many museums also offer free or discounted admission for college students. When visiting, make sure to bring your student ID!

3. Get a head start on your holiday shopping

Most stores in Boston were able to reopen for business during phase two of the state’s reopening plan and are taking extra measures to provide their customers with a safe shopping experience.

Although Black Friday won’t consist of its normal jam-packed chaos this year, stores will remain open with strict guidelines in place. Shops at Faneuil Hall, Downtown Crossing, Newbury Street and the Prudential Center are great places to get a head start on holiday shopping.

4. Grab a hot chocolate at L.A. Burdick

If you’re a chocolate lover, L.A. Burdick is a must! Head over to their location in Back Bay and check out their handmade luxury chocolates, artisan pastries and what is known to be the best hot chocolate in Boston.

L.A. Burdick also sells a variety of gift collections and assortments for the holidays. Located on 220 Clarendon St., the cafe offers takeout and has limited indoor seating.

5. Learn more about the history of our city campus

Boston is one of the most historically rich cities in the nation. There are various historical sites and landmarks across the city, many of which are just steps away from Suffolk’s campus!

The Granary Burying Ground marks the gravesite of several famous historical figures, including Samuel Adams and Paul Revere. It’s located on Tremont Street, right across from Sargent Hall.

from Sargent Hall. The Old State House/Boston Massacre Site is a significant historical site where the Boston Massacre took place. It is located at 206 Washington St., right across from the new Court St. Residence Hall.

The Old South Meeting House was a political gathering site in colonial Boston and was the meeting location for many pivotal events during the American Revolution. It’s located at 310 Washington St.

6. Attend a tree lighting ceremony

There are many holiday lighting ceremonies that will take place around Boston towards the end of November. Admission is free for all events.

The Trellis at Christopher Columbus Park will be illuminated with its famous blue lights at its 18th annual lighting on Monday, Nov. 23 at approximately 5 p.m.

The Massachusetts State House will host its annual tree lighting event on Tuesday, Nov. 24 at 5 p.m.

Macy’s in Downtown Crossing (450 Washington St.) will light its trees and unveil its window displays sometime in the next few weeks. There is no official event this year, but decorations will remain for viewing throughout the season.

The Copley Square Tree Lighting will take place on Monday, Nov. 30 from 5-6 p.m. with live music and entertainment.

