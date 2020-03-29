Classes to be pass/fail, work study and orientation updates discussed at SGA meeting

The Student Government Association’s first ever virtual meeting was held via zoom on March 26. President Marisa Kelly, Dean of Students Ann Coyne and Dean Sean Newton attended the meeting and answered questions from the senators regarding the coronavirus and its direct impact on the rest of the semester.

A temporary pass fail grading policy will be implemented for the spring 2020 semester, according to an email sent by Provost Julie Sandell sent to students after the meeting.

“After final grades have been submitted, you will access your MySuffolk/WebAdvisor account to review the final letter grades issued to you. Grades are due on May 7. Through May 11, you will have the option to choose a ‘P’ to replace any letter grade you have received other than an ‘F,’ for your official transcript.” she said.

At the meeting, Coyne also addressed students’ ability to receive the remaining wages of their federal granted work studies. The university is trying to make remote assignments available for student workers. Through coordination between offices, student workers may earn their work study by coordinating different positions through other offices.

Students who choose to not work remotely may receive a percentage of their funds back. Through this transition, students are encouraged to reach out to their supervisors and the financial aid office.

Counseling Health and Wellness and the science department are donating excess equipment, such as face masks, face shields and gloves, to first responders in need. Three hundred masks have been donated so far, according to Coyne.

Members of SGA’s diversity committee told Kelly and Coyne that students, professors and staff using the term “Chinese virus” when referring to COVID-19 should be unacceptable at Suffolk University. Students should file reports with the dean of their particular school regarding these incidents if they occur, Kelly said.

The university is looking to roll over studio and lab fees for science, journalism art and design majors among many others, instead of refunding due to how far along in the semester online learning has been implemented, according to Coyne.

According to Kelly, orientation for incoming students this summer will currently still be held but alternative plans are in place, depending on how much more severe the situation will get. Kelly also said that Suffolk’s newest residential hall at 1 Court St. is still set to open in the fall.

No official changes to scheduled summer courses have been announced so far. Kelly said the university is monitoring the situation and would try to move classes online before it would cancel courses.

Administration is also looking to reschedule senior week and events for sometime in August, along with graduation. However, The situation is constantly changing, as is the availability of venues, according to Coyne.