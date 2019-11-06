New student organization hits the runway

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Many Suffolk students have a passion for fashion, but no place to share it. Lisa Jedeoun realized that plenty want to learn more about style and share their ideas, and took action to create a space where those ideas could be expressed.

Jedeoun is an international student from Germany studying public relations. She was inspired to start a new on-campus organization at Suffolk dedicated to fashion, titled SU Fashion.

The fashion club aims to boost students’ confidence through clothes and make them feel comfortable in their style. Jedeoun, the president of Suffolk Fashion, decided to start this group based on her dedication to clothing and her fellow student’s interest in her choice of attire.

“I am really into fashion and people at Suffolk would always come up to me asking me where I got certain things from and how I manage to dress up every day,” said Jedeoun. “Therefore I decided to start Suffolk Fashion to have a group for students that want to learn more about fashion and people that are already into fashion.”

She has collected a group of Suffolk students who come together, share their different aesthetics and help each other find their own unique sense of style. They hope to develop a community where they all can share the same interest.

“I hope that this can be a club that will be fun but helpful at the same time for students. We plan to boost people’s confidence through fashion and make them feel good about themselves,” said Jedeoun. “I hope in five years the club is continuing to grow and upholds the values they were founded under.”

Suffolk Fashion will host meetings every Thursday during activity’s period. During these meetings, they plan to have workshops regarding different topics. They intend to discuss the importance of putting together outfits for certain occasions as well as dressing professionally, thrifting, restyling and more. Meetings will be catered to what excites and inspires the club’s members.

For their first event, the club hosted an ice cream social on Oct. 31 in the Sawyer building to kick off the semester and meet all those interested in taking part in their organization.

All are welcome to join this new organization. SU Fashion’s E-board consists of Suffolk students with all different majors and interests, any level of experience is welcomed.