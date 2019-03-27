Boston Ballet demonstrates brilliant acting and seamless routines in ‘Coppelia’

Later in Act I, Dr. Coppelius, played by Isaac Akiba, accidentally drops the key to his workshop on the ground when a group of boys taunt him. The act ends with Swanilda and her friends using the misplaced key to unlock the door and slowly sneak inside to get a peek at the toys. Meanwhile, Frantz, who is eager to get closer to the dancing doll, uses a ladder to climb to the second floor of the building and enters through the window.

The first act immediately exhibited the ballet company’s talent as dancers performed seamless routines one after another. Comedic touches added a nice layer of humor, such as Swanilda ignoring Frantz every time he tries to go near her and the last girl to enter the toymaker’s home worriedly tugging on another girl’s arm because she is scared to venture inside. Right from the beginning, the audience was guided through the amusing story by beautifully synchronized dancing and whimsical music that brilliantly matched each number.