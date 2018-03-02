Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.

The Suffolk Journal

Filed under Boston, News

Slideshow: East Boston residents call for Moratorium on new develop projects

March 2, 2018Leave a Comment

Mary Russell, volunteer Boston Climate Action Network BostonCAN.org

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






 

Both East Boston residents and representatives from the Boston Climate Action Network gathered outside on the Portside at East Pier at 11 a.m. on Friday.

These photos are views that were taken at 50 Lewis Street, where new infrastructure projects, such as new condominiums are on the rise by the harborside.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Boston

From Suffolk to Mars
From Suffolk to Mars
Congress comes to campus

The year is 1972. A Boston University student, Joe Hoeffel, is headed up to New Hampshire to campaign for then-U.S. Senator George McGovern’s presid...

Suffolk drops ball on sustainability efforts, looks to recover initiatives
Suffolk drops ball on sustainability efforts, looks to recover initiatives
Timeline: Since SGA’s earlier firearms survey, there have been countless mass shootings in the US
Timeline: Since SGA’s earlier firearms survey, there have been countless mass shootings in the US
America, is it finally time?
America, is it finally time?

Other stories filed under News

From Suffolk to Mars
From Suffolk to Mars
Trupiano seeks to bring campus together
Trupiano seeks to bring campus together
Robb seeks to become first female president in years
Robb seeks to become first female president in years
Congress comes to campus

The year is 1972. A Boston University student, Joe Hoeffel, is headed up to New Hampshire to campaign for then-U.S. Senator George McGovern’s presid...

Suffolk drops ball on sustainability efforts, looks to recover initiatives
Suffolk drops ball on sustainability efforts, looks to recover initiatives
Navigate Right
Navigate Left

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.
Slideshow: East Boston residents call for Moratorium on new develop projects