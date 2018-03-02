Slideshow: East Boston residents call for Moratorium on new develop projects
Both East Boston residents and representatives from the Boston Climate Action Network gathered outside on the Portside at East Pier at 11 a.m. on Friday.
These photos are views that were taken at 50 Lewis Street, where new infrastructure projects, such as new condominiums are on the rise by the harborside.
