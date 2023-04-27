The+Suffolk+Journal+spring+2023+photo+contest+winner

Congratulations to the winner of our #SJSpring photo contest, sophomore Morgan Coleman!

“This photo was taken on April 24th while on a walk around the Boston Common and Public Garden,” Coleman said. “Being just before finals I wanted to get outside to relieve some stress. These tulips are located just by the George Washington statue. It is my favorite flower, so when I saw some had started to bloom in the Garden, I knew I had to capture some with my camera!”