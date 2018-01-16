Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.

L.A. based band courtship. bring the sunshine to Boston

Felicity OtterbeinJanuary 16, 2018Leave a Comment

By Twitter user @wearecourtship

     Fueled by an energy similar to that of a bolt of lightning, Los Angeles-based band, courtship., were a force to be reckoned with this past Saturday night at the Paradise Rock Club. The electro-pop group mercilessly punched out original tracks like “Love for Everyone” and “Sunroof,” which were drenched in euphoria and unadulterated bliss. Similar to that of the main act, The Wombats, courtship. produces the kind of music that forces people to surrender to the music and dance without fear of judgement.

      Comprised of duo Eli Hirsch and Micah Gordon, the pair’s ebullient and sunny aesthetic was infectious and demanded attention and participation from those within the crowded floor of the dance hall. While the group is still building up its name and stature within the music industry, they’ve made significant headway by earning over three million streams of their song “Stop for Nothing” which debuted last August on Spotify. Their sound encapsulates the feeling of summertime. Tracks like “Tell Me Tell Me,” exude sunshine and warmth with ribbons of nostalgia running throughout, evoking the carefree feeling often associated with that of a slow-motion indie video of teenagers riding in a drop-top convertible.

     The steady bass and rhythmic drum line were hypnotic and easy to become overtly infatuated with. Combined with the talents of Gordon on the keyboard and the pairing of breezy, breathless vocals from the pair, the live experience as a whole is nothing short of exhilarating.

     Perhaps what was the most impressive aspect of the show was nonstop energy and action from the duo. At no point did either Gordon or Hirsch cease their spastic, electrifying twists and jolts which only amplified the feel-good atmosphere which slowly but surely seeped into the very fibers of the dimly lit Paradise.

     When they segued into a lively rendition of Outkast’s infamous track, “Hey Ya,” it was heartwarming to see such zeal from an up and coming group with original tracks that so few viewers knew the words to, experience what it’s like to have an audience sing along in time with them. Almost as if it were a dry run for future endeavors and as something to hope for and look forward to, the duo played into the wholehearted effort to create a massive dance party.

     A contagious sense of happiness and transmissible enthusiasm for life, courtship. are on their way to becoming the producers of the soundtrack to Summer 2018.

