The Suffolk Journal
The Suffolk Journal
The Suffolk Journal

‘Thursday’ sells out Paradise Rock Club

Matt Chowansky, Journal ContributorFebruary 27, 2024
Thursday+performing+for+a+packed+crowd+at+Paradise+Rock+Club+on+Feb.+21.
Matt Chowansky
“Thursday” performing for a packed crowd at Paradise Rock Club on Feb. 21.

The post-hardcore band Thursday rocked the Paradise Rock Club during their Feb. 21 stop on their ongoing “WAR ALL THE TIME LIVE” tour. The venue, with a capacity of 933, was packed out as fans were eager to see the legendary band perform on their own headlining tour for the first time in a while. 

Concertgoers lined up on the balcony level of the venue as the floor was packed out within minutes of the doors opening. There was a line out the door for at least 10 minutes past the start time of the show. The band went on significantly earlier than the original 7:30 p.m. show time.

The band performed a total of 15 songs from four of their released albums. The set kicked off with “For the Workplace, Drowning,” setting the tone for the concert that had fans jumping and screaming the lyrics. 

The crowd had a diverse demographic , ranging from college students attending to older fans. Lead singer, Geoff Rickly, who has been with the band since its inception in 1997, provided near-perfect vocals throughout the set. Rickly engaged and interacted with the crowd which added a nice touch  for the audience to feel included

There was never a dull moment in the entire set, as people were rocking out from start to finish with no breaks in between. Drinks were flowing, people were singing and dancing and it was the perfect night.

While the stage design and lighting were minimalistic, typical for a show played in a smaller-than-average venue, it did not take away from the fun atmosphere. Rickly’s vocals and the rest of the band playing were just enough to make up for the lack of visuals and stage design.

After playing 12 songs, Thursday began a three-song encore that capped off the concert. When the last song, “Understanding in a Car Crash,”  finished, fans immediately began to rush toward the merchandise tables that were set up in the venue which created an incredibly large crowd that made it hard to leave. It is safe to say that Thursday fans are very passionate about one of their favorite bands.

1
View Comments (1)
The Suffolk Journal

    AmberFeb 28, 2024 at 9:39 am

    Love this!

