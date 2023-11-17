Grace’s Garage: Wrap up in the cold weather with these somber staples

A few weeks ago I woke up on a Sunday morning and there was very little light coming through my opened blinds. I could smell the petrichor sifting through my screened-in window, and when I stepped outside, leaves were afloat in puddles.

I respond only one way when the weather gets cold and the rain makes the crispy, colored leaves blanketing the Boston sidewalks soggy: I make a playlist to fill the void. Here are a few of the staples that never fail to comfort me when the weather envelops me in melancholic nostalgia.

“Older”: Searows: The intimacy of the lyrics that make up this wistful, acoustic song consistently bubbles up emotions in me as if every time I hear it is the first time. Something about the feeling created by Searows’ soft, subdued voice fits fall weather perfectly, comforting the listener and creating a sense of atmospheric balance.

Much of Searows’ music creates this mood, and if “Older” strikes a chord I’d recommend taking the time to listen to his discography, specifically his newly released EP “End of the World,” which features my favorite track of his: “I Can and I Will.”

“Lazy Wednesdays”: Tapes, Milo Gore, FARE: This song, more hopeful and slightly more upbeat than the last, is always my go-to lazy morning pick-me-up. The lyrics are endearing, the music itself an exemplary model of a rainy day song.

A listener hoping for another song like “Lazy Wednesdays” could give “Leonard Cohen,” by boygenius, a listen. This track describes connection and friendship with lyrics that will make you think, but also make you laugh. The acoustic sound of this track complements the feelings of fall beautifully.

“Begging for Rain”: Maggie Rogers: No matter how many times I listen to this track, it never feels overplayed. I just can’t seem to get sick of it. Rogers’ slower songs are the perfect fit for gloomy fall weather, her raspy voice consistent with the raw feeling of the incoming cold temperatures.

“Not Dead Yet”: Lord Huron: The percussion keeps this song moving and sets it apart from the previous songs on this list. Lord Huron has some quintessential “wandering music” (music for wandering, duh), but this song really encapsulates the feeling of finally pulling yourself out of bed despite the nagging urge to remain wrapped in warmth instead of facing the piercing cold of November days.

“Revolution 0”: boygenius: “Revolution 0,” despite its tragic, upsetting lyrics, warms me up on chilly fall days. The harmonies are unreal, and listeners can hear the connection between the band members in this collaborative piece. While the harmonies and comfort of connection give solace to listeners, the emotionally-charged lyrics, as I mentioned, are what one would expect from this trio, and give way to plenty of analysis.

Whether you’re going for a brisk autumn walk or having a restful and cozy day in, these songs are sure to keep you company as the somber season passes by.

If you want to keep up with the tunes featured on Grace’s Garage, check out the official Grace’s Garage playlist here!