SGA+elections+results+for+Spring+2023+semester+are+in

The results for the spring 2023 Student Government Association elections are in, with Class of 2025 Treasurer Clinton Oreofe as the next president in an uncontested race with 358 votes.

Class of 2025 Senator Grace Kane is now the vice president, winning with 239 votes. General Senator-at-large Nasra Mohamed came in second with 129 votes.

“I am eternally grateful for the Suffolk community, I’ve worked really hard over my past two years at Suffolk and you know I really want to use my leadership skills and put that into a better future for SGA,” said Vice President-elect Kane.

In the race for secretary, Julia Karwacki won with 192 votes. Class of 2025 Senator Nelson Bernard wasn’t far behind with 154 votes.

SGA’s treasurer position went to Matthew Lee with 215 votes. Nicholas Pao came in second with 137 votes.

The winners in the class senator races are as follows:

Class of 2024 Senators: Bricen Boudreault

Class of 2025 Senators: Joshua Durand, Deborah Agonmoh and Milind Kalkarni

Class of 2026 Senators: John Newman, Ruby Walsh, Matthew “Mobley” Marcil, Robbie McNaughton and Owen Jaworski

General senator-at-large goes to Paige Barlow, commuter senator-at-large goes to Emma Rose Nasr and Selma Fuseni was elected the College of Arts and Sciences senator-at-large.