Spring Ball takes students out of this world at the Museum of Science

While Ben Stiller may not have been in attendance, Suffolk students still had their own “Night At The Museum” at Program Council’s annual Spring Ball, held at the Museum of Science last Thursday evening.

Students had access to three floors of exhibits in the Blue Wing of the museum as well as additional activities organized by PC. Attendees also had the opportunity to dance the night away under a scale model of the planet Earth, keeping the event true to its galaxy theme.

Activities included a 360-degree photo booth, balloon art, card readers and a professional photographer with a green screen. The museum also offered snacks and a cash bar for attendees over the age of 21.

The Blue Wing of the museum consisted of exhibits pertaining to space exploration, dinosaurs, electricity, natural history, climate change and many other areas.

Jasmine Theodore, a junior majoring in public relations, said she particularly enjoyed the venue due to the multitude of exhibits.

“It was a very cool experience to walk around the museum and see exhibits but also dance and have fun with my closest friends in front of dinosaurs,” said Theodore.

Planning an event like this and watching it come to fruition was an incredible learning experience according to Briana Forgione, who serves as the traditions chair for PC. She said the event was difficult to plan but she and the rest of PC were proud of how it turned out.

“The planning process was tedious at times and came with some bumps and challenges, whether working with vendors or figuring out a working budget, but working through those to get to the result that happened made it all so worth it,” Forgione said. “It was so amazing to see so many students from Suffolk and their guests experience Spring Ball in a way that Suffolk never has before.”

Forgione said her goal was to create a memorable night for all in attendance, and she feels that the event exceeded expectations.

“At the end of the day I wanted Suffolk to have a memorable night that will stay in their minds beyond their Suffolk journey. The feeling I had that night and have had since that night cannot fully even be described, but I know the months of hard work and dedication leading up to this made it all worth it,” she said. “It’s truly a special experience to be able to see both sides of an event and have the ability to make something cool happen!”

English major Cassidy Blaha, who attended the event, agreed with Forgione that the event was unique and exciting.

“The Museum of Science was a great venue choice, which made this event stand out from others. PC organized it really well and there was something for everyone to enjoy, especially since we were able to walk around to the different exhibits all night,” Blaha said. “Events like this make going to a city school with a non-traditional campus worthwhile and provide opportunities that not everyone may get to experience. It was such a fun and unique event!”

Senior psychology major Adrianna Cano felt this event was particularly fun in light of the last two years spent in the pandemic.

“It was really fun to get a unique and unforgettable Bostonian experience of dancing underneath a dinosaur with my friends,” said Cano. “Especially given our last two years, it meant a lot to have the opportunity in my final months at Suffolk to see my friends and enjoy a night at the museum. It reminded me of my first spring ball and that we’ve all grown so much since then!”