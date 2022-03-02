Angela El-Jazzar: Running on reliability

After being elected virtually as president of Suffolk University’s Student Government Association, Angela El-Jazzar hopes to continue to promote unity

El-Jazzar is a junior finance major with a minor in business law and ethics. She began her time in SGA as a Class of 2023 senator her freshman year. During her sophomore year, she was elected as treasurer and is now the current SGA president.

During her time as president, El-Jazzar described the last year as “a year of many firsts.”

She said that it was the first time SGA had tabled in academic buildings, as well as the first campus-wide town hall with panelists from dining, SUPD, facilities and members of administration.

El-Jazzar also commented on her previous work to bridge the gap between students and athletes through promotion of games and SGA offering free T-Passes to the GNAC Indoor Championships at Boston University.

El-Jazzar said she is once again running for the position because simply put, “the job is not done.”

As a student that commutes from Rhode Island, El-Jazzar is especially focused on serving the large portion of students that commute to and from the university.

“I plan on revisiting the efforts to support students with discounted parking and public transportation through T-Passes offered,” said El-Jazzar. “Not only by providing commuters support through the discounts, but providing them with a ‘Commuter Guidebook’ that showcases offers and discounts that students are able to utilize through campus partners and across the city.”

The current president also hopes to drive an increase in fan participation and attendance for sporting events.

“Being a city school, I hope to increase our fan base support system and allow our commuters, residents and international students to be exposed and form relationships with our dedicated athletes,” said El-Jazzar.

El-Jazzar has taken advantage of being back on campus for the academic year, serving as a Career Ambassador for the Center for Career Equity, Development and Success, as well as a SBS First Year Experience Teacher Assistant for the Center for Learning and Academic Success.

She is also a member of the Black Student Union, a liaison member for the Arab Student Association and is a member of the Journey Program. She previously served as an INTO Orientation leader, and was a co-founder of the Suffolk University American Civil Liberties Union Chapter.

“As an American Lebanese, and first generation student, I strive to build and maintain connections with all I come across. It’s why I’m so connected with groups on campus, being visible and present with students we represent is not a choice,” said El-Jazzar.

She moved to the United States from Saudi Arabia five years ago.

She believes that there is always room for more to be done to create a more inclusive and celebratory culture at Suffolk.

“As part of my term, I’d be pushing for more international fairs and nights were students are able to connect with one another or be introduced and educated to the diverse cultures on campus,” said El-Jazzar.

The current president is hopeful, if safety permits, to anticipate shifting away from mask regulations, as the city of Boston announced that soon masks will not be required indoors.

Reflecting on her time in office as president, El-Jazzar is thankful for the perseverance of the school community.

“Suffolk University has showed me during uncertainty and difficult times that our community will maintain strength and resilience. This is my second home that I’m not done making a difference in,” said El-Jazzar.