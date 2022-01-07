Suffolk+Athletics+to+prohibit+spectators+at+all+remaining+January+home+games

Policy to be reevaluated at the end of January

Effective from now until the end of January, spectators will not be allowed to attend Suffolk Athletics home games, Suffolk University Athletics announced Friday.

“The change in the spectator policy comes as a precaution against the increase in COVID cases throughout the city, state and region,” Suffolk Athletics said in a press release.

The new policy applies to all of Suffolk’s on and off-campus venues, including the Larry E. and Michael S. Smith Court, Emmons Horrigan O’Neil Memorial Rink and Louis E. Porrazzo Memorial Skating Rink. The policy will be reevaluated at the end of January, Athletics said.

Athletics added that even though fans won’t be able to attend games in person, they will be live-streaming as many home games as they can so fans could watch online.

“Suffolk Athletics will continue to work with campus health officials as the semester progresses and will provide an update regarding spectator attendance when the information becomes available,” Athletics said in the statement.

The news comes just two days after Suffolk University announced that it would hold classes online for the first two weeks of the spring semester.

