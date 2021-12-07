Grammy nominations: Jon Batiste dominates, Miley Cyrus and other hitmakers snubbed

The Recording Academy announced the nominations for the 64th Grammy Awards on Nov. 23, with the show scheduled to take place at the end of January 2022.

Leading the pack, Jon Batiste received 11 nominations, and his work was seen in many of the most coveted categories of the show. Justin Beiber, Doja Cat and H.E.R. were each nominated in eight categories.

Teen pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo had seven nominations for her debut, chart-topping album “Sour,” including the Big Four categories: Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Best New Artist.

Billie Eilish, who won in the Big Four in 2020, is also nominated in seven categories for her second album, “Happier Than Ever.”

Jay-Z has made history this year by becoming the most Grammy-nominated artist of all time with 83 total nominations. One nomination comes from his work on Kanye West’s album, “Donda.” He is also credited for two other awards on tracks “Jail” by West and “Bath Salts” by DMX, both as a featured artist. Last year, Jay-Z’s wife Beyoncé, made Grammy history by becoming the most-awarded female artist with 28 total wins.

Selena Gomez is making her Grammy debut, with her first nomination coming from her most recent album, “Revelación.” The album is nominated in the Best Latin Pop Album category.

The popular 1970s band ABBA has also been nominated for their first-ever Grammy award thanks to their new album, “Voyage.” Their song “I Still Have Faith in You” has been nominated for Record of the Year.

Taylor Swift is back for a second year in a row with just one nomination in the Album of the Year category for “evermore.” The sister album “folklore” was the winner of the category in last year’s ceremony, giving Swift tough shoes to fill.

The Swift vs. West rivalry continues on, as both artists have albums nominated for Album of the Year. The rivalry comes after West infamously interrupted Swift at the 2008 VMA Awards, claiming Beyoncé should have won an award given to Swift.

After the nominations were announced, many came forward to criticize the Recording Academy for the nominations and a lack of representation from certain artists. Despite being Billboard’s No. 1 female rock artist of 2021, Miley Cyrus’ “Plastic Hearts” was not nominated in any category.

Kacey Musgraves, who won Album of the Year and Country Album of the Year in 2019 for “Golden Hour,” was snubbed for her most recent album “Star-Crossed” in major categories. Her track “Camera Roll” was nominated for Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance this year.

The award show is scheduled to take place on Jan. 31 on CBS. See the full list of nominees here.

