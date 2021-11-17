Suffolk positivity rate nearly same as this time last year

Suffolk University has seen 87 COVID-19 cases among students both on and off-campus so far this semester, according to the university’s COVID-19 dashboard.

The seven-day Suffolk student positivity rate from Nov. 7- Nov. 13 was 0.62%. During these seven days, there were 11 total cases within the student population out of 1,645 tests. On Nov. 14 last year, Suffolk’s positivity rate was only slightly higher: 0.67%.

One thing is notably different this time around. About 97% of Suffolk’s student population was either vaccinated or half-vaccinated as of Nov. 13.

The university had conducted a total of 15,086 tests among the student body this semester as of Nov. 13. Its highest number of cases was seen in the weeks after Halloween, when Suffolk reported 29 cases between Oct. 31 and Nov. 13.

In addition to student cases, Suffolk has seen a total of 18 COVID-19 cases among the university’s faculty members, of which 98.29% are vaccinated or are in the process of getting fully vaccinated. During the week of Nov. 7 to Nov. 13, the Suffolk employee positivity rate was 0%.

In Suffolk County, 75% of individuals ages 12 and up are vaccinated. The seven-day average number of cases in Suffolk County was 159 cases as of Nov. 15.

According to the CDC, the COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use in the U.S. are highly effective in preventing hospitalization due to COVID in older adults.

The CDC reported that in adults aged 65–74 years, full vaccination was at least 84% effective in preventing hospitalization. In adults 75 years old or older, full vaccination was over 85% effective in preventing hospitalization.