Suffolk stops domestic travel for semester, raises questions for future

Suffolk University suspended all university-sponsored domestic travel for students during the remainder of the Fall 2021 semester, according to an email sent to the Suffolk community Monday.

Students currently traveling domestically can finish their trip as scheduled, and then return home, the statement said.

Students and faculty can appeal the ban on domestic travel on a case-by-case basis by contacting Risk Management and following the same steps for appealing international travel, the university said.

The ban on domestic travel for the Fall semester comes as the Delta variant of COVID-19 is driving up cases, hospitalizations and deaths in parts of the country.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported a seven-day positivity rate of 2.1% in the state Tuesday. On Monday, the US reported a positivity rate of 8.1%, according to Johns Hopkins.