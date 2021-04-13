More+cases+reported+at+Suffolk+than+week+before

Suffolk University saw a total of 13 new COVID-19 cases from April 2-11, according to the university’s COVID-19 testing data page.

The 13 cases from the beginning of April brought Suffolk’s total number of COVID-19 cases to 162 since residential students moved back to campus in January in preparation for the Spring semester.

The total case count on the university’s COVID-19 testing data page includes only positive tests reported from Suffolk’s on-campus testing sites, however, The Journal’s total include positive test results reported from both on and off-campus sites.

According to Suffolk’s testing data page, all symptomatic individuals are tested at off-campus testing sites.

As of April 11, Suffolk’s seven-day rolling positivity rate was 0.383%. This rate has increased slightly since The Journal’s last update, when the most-recently reported seven-day rolling positivity rate was 0.326%. As of April 11, the university’s overall positivity rate for the 2020-2021 academic year was 0.368%.

Massachusetts’ seven-day average positivity rate was 2.2% as of April 11.

