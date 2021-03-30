Opinion: Even small gestures can help those who are struggling

There are many students who are struggling with online learning during the pandemic. On top of the strife that comes with the lack of social interaction, finals are now coming up and the workload of assignments has nearly doubled for many.

According to a study conducted by Boston University, 33,000 college students across the country are suffering from depression, anxiety or loneliness. The number of individuals experiencing these symptoms has continued to increase due to COVID-19 factors.

You never know what someone is going through, and to even do something small as a way to say, “I’m here for you,” can help them tremendously.

My suggestion to you, as a student and a friend, is to make sure you check on those you care about. Ask them to lunch, offer to go to the store with them, help them clean or even just set your phones down and have a good conversation.

Even a simple, “How was your day?” lets your friends know that you care.

It does not take that much effort to show someone you care and it can really be the difference between a bad day to a good one. I personally enjoy when my friends offer to help me with an assignment or even to invite me to vent about school.

I have been pretty stressed and burnt out lately due to the amount of work I have had on my plate, the stress of midterms and fall semester advising, along with the pressures of the future in general.

I would like to think that I stay in contact with my friends at school and back home regularly and make sure to check up on them from time to time. However, there is only so much you can do from a distance.

My roommate and I are not always together due to our opposite schedules, however, we make sure to sit down and have lunch or dinner together periodically, check in on each other during the day and offer to go places with one another. Unplugging for even just an hour was amazing.

It is always nice to have a companion to walk through the Boston Common with and I am always very flattered and excited to go when she asks. I would recommend going to pay a visit to the dog park when you have a free minute. It’s always nice to play with the dogs in the park if you’re missing your own pets back home.

I know it can be hard to be a student during this time. We need to stick together and not put each other down. Instead, we should lift each other up.