Suffolk+expects+full+return+to+campus+for+fall+semester

Students can expect to return to Suffolk University’s campus with it operating at a full capacity and most classes held in-person this fall, assuming that all public health guidelines are met, the university announced Tuesday.

In an email sent to the Suffolk community, President Marisa Kelly shared the current operational plan for fall.

“Our goal is to resume a full complement of on-campus classes, student services and activities, and to resume student residential life at full capacity in the fall,” Kelly said. “I know you look forward to seeing more of your friends, teachers, and mentors in person in downtown Boston and Madrid starting next fall. I look forward to seeing all of you around campus, even if it’s quite possible we’ll still be wearing masks and bumping elbows rather than shaking hands.”

Registration for fall classes will begin in April, with almost all classes expected to be delivered in-person, excluding online programs and a few HyFlex courses. Student services and support will also be fully open and in-person with a small number of Zoom appointments available.

Residence halls will also operate at full capacity, with university-sponsored hotels no longer open to students. Currently, three hotels are being used by the university: the Boxer, the Doubletree, and the Wyndham. Students will be sharing a room with at least one other student, and single rooms are limited. Spaces will be available starting in the 10 West and Modern residence halls, and then open to students in Smith Hall once full.

At the moment, the COVID-19 vaccination rollout in the state is in Phase 2. Most students have not received the vaccine.

“It is unknown at this time whether COVID-19 vaccination will be added to the list of vaccinations that are already required by the state of Massachusetts for all full-time students such as vaccinations against measles, mumps, rubella, hepatitis B, tetanus, diphtheria, acellular pertussis, meningitis and varicella,” said Kelly.

Suffolk University is not authorized to provide COVID-19 vaccinations to students. The university still encourages students to receive the vaccine when they are eligible.

Kelly explained the university’s COVID-19 tracing program will still be operational next semester in some form. Students can expect isolation and quarantine to continue as it is needed.

With plans in place to move to online activities and classes as needed, Kelly expects student programs, sports and activities to resume in an in-person format.

“While the past year has been difficult in many ways for so many in our community and beyond, I want to reiterate how proud I am of all of you,” said Kelly. “Despite challenges, you have persevered in the pursuit of your educational goals. I know you will continue to adapt, engage, and succeed.”

Most summer 2021 classes are still expected to be online.

