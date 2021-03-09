Suffolk+sees+slight+decrease+in+COVID-19+cases

Suffolk University reported a total of 12 new positive COVID-19 tests from Feb. 26 to March 4, all of which were identified at on-campus testing sites, according to the university’s COVID-19 testing data website.

The 12 new COVID cases brings Suffolk’s total number of cases since residential student’s returned to campus for the Spring semester to 109.

The university’s total case count includes positive tests which were detected at on-campus testing sites, whereas the Journal’s total includes both on and off-campus positive results.

All symptomatic individuals are tested at off-campus testing sites, according to the university’s testing data page.

As of March 4, Suffolk’s seven-day rolling positivity rate was 0.37%. This number remained steady, increasing only 0.003% since The Journal’s last update, when the rolling seven-day positivity rate was 0.367%. The university’s overall positivity rate for the 2020-2021 academic year was 0.372% as of March 4.

As of March 4, Massachusetts’ seven-day average positive test rate was 1.8%. This number decreased slightly since The Journal’s last update.

From Feb. 26 to March 4, Suffolk conducted a total of 3,092 COVID-19 tests at their on-campus testing sites. Overall, Suffolk has conducted 63,695 COVID-19 tests on-campus since the start of the school year in August. This total number does not include tests which came back as invalid.

