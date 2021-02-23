Swing into March with the Seaport’s Mi Casa, Your Casa 2.0 installation

A new interactive and COVID-19 friendly exhibit dubbed Mi Casa, Your Casa 2.0 is open to the public on the Boston Seaport Common until March 14.

This installation consists of two rows of little red house frames positioned six feet apart with swings inside of them. With each of the 16 houses being positioned six feet apart outdoors, it is very easy to follow social distancing guidelines while visiting the exhibit. Along with that, each seat is open to only one person at a time.

The tiny houses that make up this exhibit are meant to have visitors take a “moment to reflect on the meaning of home,” according to a Jan. 19 statement from the Seaport.

Even though this exhibit was originally installed in other major cities to help “create a temporary refuge for families who lost their homes during Mexico’s devastating earthquake in 2017,” the past 10 months has brought a new meaning of home to each person, according to the Boston Calendar. The creators of the homes, Hector Esrawe and Ignacio Cadena, intended for this exhibit to create lively human connections.

A unique feature to this exhibit are the lights along the bottom of each of the houses. When a house is empty, there is a soft glowing light that is used to welcome a new visitor into the home. Once a visitor is inside and using the swing, the lights brighten to symbolize someone is “home.”

For every Instagram picture of Mi Casa, Your Casa 2.0 that tags @seaportbos, Seaport Boston will donate $1 to Habitat for Humanity. These donations will specifically be put toward helping local families build or improve on a place they call home.

When I went to visit this exhibit with my friends, we saw a certain feeling of happiness amongst all of the visitors and felt this happiness ourselves. The visitors ranged from little kids and college students, to an old couple who was walking by and decided to stop.

The different age ranges of the visitors shows how this is something that attracts anyone. Younger kids were running around with friends, enjoying their time outside and on the swings, while their parents stood by and watched while talking to other parents there.

While me and my friends were on the swings, we described it as a “therapeutic break from the day.”

This exhibit is worth visiting before it leaves in just under a month. It is free to anyone and is open at all times until March 14.

Right next to the exhibit there are also some winter-themed lawn games, like mini curling, that are also open to the public. All of these places are great places to take socially distanced photos.

Grab some friends and take a quick break from your busy day to visit this relaxing and interactive exhibit, located on the Seaport Common at 85 Northern Ave.