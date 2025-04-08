Spring has sprung at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum with new flower exhibit

Every spring, the courtyard at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum bursts to life with bright orange nasturtiums cascading over the balconies. For many Bostonians, it’s a sign that spring has officially started; this year, the tradition is in full bloom.

The museum’s Hanging Nasturtiums exhibit is an iconic display and a vibrant installation that dates back to Isabella Stewart Gardner herself. An art lover and founder of the museum, Gardner first introduced the floral display over a century ago.

The nasturtium vines are planted in the summer and grown in the museum’s greenhouses throughout winter. The vines are then meticulously cared for in the greenhouse to get the dramatic length; they can grow up to 20 feet long. Ten workers then install the flowers in the museum’s balconies that overlook the garden in the center. The process is fragile but the result is striking. Under the glass dome of the courtyard, the bright orange hues of the nasturtiums stand out beautifully.

This year’s installation was brought to life by horticulturists Amelia Green and Sydney Mark, who worked for months to prepare the over 300 feet of golden-orange blossoms that now hang from the museum’s balconies over the courtyard.

“There’s something so artistic about the nature of the composition,” said Green. “It’s a very unique way of growing plants, shaping them to fall just right, to feel like they’re part of the space.”

The flowers are timed to bloom around the week of April 15, as the display is a tribute to Gardner’s life after her death in 1924. She was a pioneer in the Boston art scene, as well as a respected philanthropist and art collector.

The nasturtiums have become a sort of living artwork, combining botany and beauty in a unique way.

The exhibit runs for just a few short weeks, drawing in visitors who want to see it before the flowers are gone.

Admission to the museum is free for students with ID, and for those who’ve never been, this is definitely the perfect time to go.