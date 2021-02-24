Angela El-Jazzar wins SGA presidency, senators and new E-Board elected

The results for the Spring 2021 Student Government Association (SGA) elections are in.

Angela El-Jazzar, who served as SGA’s treasurer during the 2020-2021 academic year, has has won the presidency with 37% of the vote, or 280 votes. Class of 2022 Senator Marissa Kearney came in second with 258 votes, making up 34.5% of the vote, while Residence Life Senator-at-Large Logan Casey had 188 votes, making up 25% of the vote.

Current Class of 2022 Senator Stephen Rykola has won the vice presidency with 78% of the vote, or 585 votes, in an uncontested race.

In the race for secretary, Class of 2023 Senator Tara Maltese won with 86% of the vote, or 640 total votes, in an uncontested race.

Class of 2023 Senator Evan Weston is SGA’s new treasurer, winning 85% of the vote, totaling 638 votes, in an uncontested race.

The winners in the class senator races are as follows:

Nathaly Lemus, Stephen Merrick Jr., Antonio Nunziata, Maegan Kuhlmann and Bricen Bouderault were elected as senators for the Class of 2024.

Ana Luiza Bernardes, JD Conte, Brian Le and Giovan Soares were elected as senators for the Class of 2023.

Melissa Contover, Kristina Buchanan and Jenna R. Zampitella will serve as senators for the Class of 2022.

The diversity senator at-large is Samantha Garcia while the senator-at-large for the School of Art and Design is Mason Sawyer Lafferty.

Senator-at-large spots for the College of Arts and Sciences, commuter students, international students, the Sawyer Business School, residence life, students with disabilities, veteran students and three general senator-at-large positions are currently pending due to the need to confirm write-in candidates.