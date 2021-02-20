Meet+the+SGA+Executive+Board+candidates+for+2021

Students can vote in the spring elections for the Suffolk University’s Student Government Association from 9 a.m. Monday, Feb. 22 to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 24. Read below to learn more about the candidates who are running for spots on SGA’s Executive Board.

President

In alphabetic order by last name:

Logan Casey – ’22

“I want us to really start working on student outreach, putting in some new measures to try and advertise our meetings more, so that students can come and actually get information about our school and have input on policy.”

To read more about Casey, click here.

Angela El-Jazzar – ’23

“Any decision I’ve made through my role as a leader has been made through student feedback… In the end if the issue is affecting Suffolk students, then it’s my duty to uphold the representation of every party.”

To learn more about El-Jazzar, click here.

Marissa Kearney – ’22

“I’ve been in SGA the longest… and I’ve done so much not only within SGA, but around campus that I feel that I have a good enough gauge of the Suffolk undergraduate body to advocate for everybody.”

To learn more about Kearney, click here.

Vice President

Stephen Rykola – ’22

“I believe reform is necessary for every step because it serves as a check and balance every year, and I want to work for the unification of SGA documents to better serve the student body.”

To read more Rykola, click here.

Secretary

Tara Maltese – ’23

“[I feel] very strongly about using all resources available to continue to make Suffolk and its community more engaged, and strive for being the best we can be.”

To learn more about Maltese, click here.

Treasurer

Evan Weston – ’23

“I really feel the weight of responsibility for handling people’s tuition money, initiatives money. All the money that comes from [Finance Committee] is really directly from students’ tuition, so I think it’s really important to maximize that and make sure that students feel like they’re getting the most out of their college experience.”

To read more about Weston, click here.