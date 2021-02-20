Logan Casey: running on transparency

Class of 2022 member and Residence Life Senator-at-Large Logan Casey is one of the three candidates running for Student Government Association (SGA) president.

Casey is a junior majoring in political science with a double minor in environmental and art studies. He joined SGA as a senator for the Class of 2022 two years ago, and he serves as the chair of the senate’s Housing and Facilities Committee since the beginning of last semester.

“I’m personally very proud of the work I’ve been able to do on the Housing and Facilities Committee, not just this year but last year,” Casey said. “[The committee] has done a lot of work to keep elevator inspection stickers up to date, and we’ve started to build a good relationship with the director of facilities.”

Outside of SGA, Casey has served on the E-Board for the photography club since his freshman year, was a resident assistant at Smith Hall last year and currently is a trustee ambassador. He also served in student government positions at his high school.

On his campaign Instagram account, Casey laid out his three main goals as president: connection, accountability and sustainability. Under connections, he explained his plans to make SGA more accessible to Suffolk students and clubs so that the community has more knowledge and input on the organization’s decisions.

“I want us to really start working on student outreach, putting in some new measures to try and advertise our meetings more, so that students can come and actually get information about our school and have input on policy,” Casey said.

He aims to make Suffolk more sustainable by ending the use of single-use plastics at dining halls on campus and replacing them with reusable metal utensils that create less waste.

Casey also spoke about having a clear plan for SGA’s future.

Every three years, SGA reviews all of its bylaws and has the opportunity to change them. The review period is coming up next fall, and Casey said that laying out a plan before this will be important for the next president.

“We’re going to be reviewing these [bylaws],” Casey said. “I think it’s super important this time too, before we start looking at it, lay out a vision as to what we actually want to do.”

In 2019, SGA voted in favor of arming the Suffolk University Police Department (SUPD). When asked about the issue of arming SUPD, Casey said that he doesn’t believe arming officers is necessary for the safety of the campus. He also said SGA’s vote on the matter was not well advertised to Suffolk students before it happened, and that students did not have enough of a chance to express their opinions.

“I thought I spoke for a lot of students at the time who were really enraged, regardless of the decision but mostly just because the SGA of the time wasn’t working to include others in their decision,” Casey said.

When asked about how Suffolk could improve diversity, he stated that there was room for improvement but that he was not an expert on diversity issues. Casey said he personally did not have much experience working on issues related to diversity, but that he would like to work with those who did, whether they be on SGA’s Diversity Committee or not, to help with such issues.

“My campaign has worked on the idea that leading together is important,” Casey said.

Casey said he is hopeful for the future of SGA, and the university as a whole.

“I’ve talked to the other candidates and regardless of who wins, the SGA is still going to be moving in the right direction next year,” Casey said.

Follow Will on Twitter @woodringwill.