COVID-19+case+count+at+Suffolk+stays+at+steady+pace

Suffolk University reported a total of 20 new COVID-19 cases from Feb. 4 to Feb. 14, according to university testing data.

These 20 new cases bring Suffolk’s total number of cases since residential students returned to campus on Jan. 19 to 62.

The university’s COVID-19 data page only includes cases that were identified at its on-campus testing site in its total case count. However, The Journal also includes the number of cases that were identified at off-campus testing sites, which is also listed on that page, in its total case count.

According to the page, all symptomatic individuals are tested at off-campus testing sites.

As of Feb. 14, Suffolk’s seven-day rolling positivity rate was 0.742%, and the university’s overall positivity rate was at 0.368%.

The university conducted a total of 4,059 COVID-19 tests from Feb. 4 to Feb. 14. This brings the total number of tests conducted by Suffolk during the 2020-2021 academic year to 55,370, excluding tests that were reported as invalid.

As of Feb. 4, the Massachusetts seven-day average positive test rate was 2.2%.

At the time of this article’s publication, no data was available for Feb. 15 or Feb. 16.

