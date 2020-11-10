Woman affiliated with Suffolk sexually assaulted in Public Garden, police searching for suspect

A woman who is a member of the Suffolk University community was sexually assaulted near campus Sunday morning, according to officials, and police have not said if the suspect has been apprehended.

On Sunday, SUPD sent out a notice to the Suffolk Community that a sexual assault happened around 2 a.m. in the Boston Public Garden.

An unknown suspect “forcefully brought” the victim, whose age and affiliation to Suffolk has not been released, from the area of Bromfield Street through the Boston Common, Boston Police said in a statement. She was then taken into the Boston Public Garden, where she was assaulted.

The victim was not originally identified as an affiliate of Suffolk, but upon further investigation, SUPD informed the Suffolk community that she was an affiliate on Monday.

Officer Kim Tavares, a Boston Police spokeswoman, said she did not have an update on the case or whether or not the suspect has been arrested as of Tuesday night.

The suspect was described as an unknown male. Images of the suspect shared by Boston Police showed him in black outerwear, jeans, a face mask and what appears to be a Boston Red Sox baseball cap.

The incident remains under investigation by the Boston Police Sexual Assault Unit.

If you have any information regarding the incident or can identify the suspect, report anonymous tips to the detectives directly at (617) 343-4400.

On Tuesday, a separate assault was also reported shortly after 6 p.m. near Suffolk’s campus.

Suffolk sent out a community advisory regarding an assault with a knife at Sal’s Pizza on Tremont Street, which is located directly next to Smith Hall. The parties involved were not affiliated with Suffolk, and immediately fled the scene after the incident, officials said.

“There is no on-going threat to the campus community,” the advisory said.