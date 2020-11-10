Suffolk sees uptick in COVID-19 cases; a sharp increase compared to week before

Suffolk University saw a total of 13 new COVID-19 cases from Nov. 1 – Nov. 7, a sharp increase compared to the previous week of Oct. 25 – Oct. 31, where Suffolk reported only two positive results.

The 13 positive results brought the university’s total number of COVID-19 cases to 71 for the semester.

Suffolk reported four cases on Nov. 2, two cases on Nov. 3 and Nov. 4 and five cases on Nov. 5. At the time of this article’s publication, no information was available for the period of Nov. 8 – Nov. 10.

As of Nov. 7, Suffolk’s seven-day positivity rate was at 0.293%. This number increased by 0.247% since Oct. 31. The university’s overall positivity rate is 0.172% as of Nov. 7.

The seven-day average positive test rate in Massachusetts is 2.3% as of Nov. 7.

Between Nov. 1 and Nov. 7, the university conducted a total of 2,906 COVID-19 tests. These tests brought the total number of tests conducted for the Fall semester to 30,188, excluding tests with invalid results.