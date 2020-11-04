Suffolk+sees+far+less+cases+of+COVID-19+than+week+before

Suffolk University reported two new cases of COVID-19 from Oct. 25 – Oct. 31, a drastic decrease in cases compared to the previous week of Oct. 17 – Oct. 24, where the university reported 21 new cases.

The two positive results brought Suffolk’s total number of positive tests to 58 for the Fall semester.

The university reported one new case on Oct. 26, and one new case on Oct. 30. There is no testing information available for the period from Nov. 1 – Nov. 3 at the time of this article’s publication.

Suffolk’s seven day positivity rate as of Oct. 31 is 0.046%. This number decreased 0.294% compared to the seven day positivity rate reported on Oct. 24.

Between Oct. 25 and Oct. 31, Suffolk conducted a total of 3,084 tests, bringing the total number of tests conducted in the Fall semester to 27,294. This total excludes tests reported as invalid.

The seven day average in Massachusetts is 1.8% as of Oct. 31.

