Suffolk Athletics selling T-shirts to raise money for Suffolk CARES Pantry

Suffolk University Athletics is selling these T-shirts through the end of this week to raise money for the Suffolk CARES Pantry.

The cancellation of spring sports hasn’t deterred Suffolk University Athletics from making an impact on the community.

On May 5, the department announced via social media that it would be selling T-shirts to benefit the Suffolk CARES Pantry. The shirts are Under Armour brand, with the slogan “Through this together” displayed above the Suffolk Ram and Under Armour Logos.

The sale of these shirts is a part of a larger national fundraiser directed by Under Armour.

“The shirts were designed by Under Armour,” said Suffolk University Sports Information Director Amy Barry. “Half of the proceeds go to their causes of making and providing medical equipment for Maryland’s community, while the other half goes to us for the Suffolk CARES Pantry.”

The campaign came about thanks to the aspirations of a Suffolk head coach.

“This effort was spearheaded by our women’s hockey head coach Taylor Wasylk,” Barry said. “It’s a week-long sale that can help as many as possible in this challenging time… we’ve been trying to keep the Ram Nation community intact and engaged from afar until we can all be back on campus together.”

This is the latest contribution the university has made to help combat the ongoing crisis. Miller Hall is currently under the supervision of the City of Boston as a temporary space for those who are homeless during the COVID-19 Pandemic, while Smith Hall is housing medical workers from St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center in Brighton.

Student organizations have also made an impact, as the Student Government Association donated $30,000 of its surplus budget to the Suffolk Cares pantry.

Just 24 hours after the shirt went on sale, $500 had already been raised. Barry said the athletics department hopes to double that figure by the end of the week.

As of Wednesday night, 59 shirts had been sold, bringing in $700 for the fundraiser.

The shirts can be purchased for $25 through the end of the week at https://www.bsnteamsports.com/shop/R15MuCJYzs