Kathy Maloney; Olympics and Paralympics volunteer

Kathy Maloney, associate director of the Performing Arts Office at Suffolk University, has traveled across the world as an attendee, volunteer and employee at every Olympic and most Paralympic Games since 1996. “As long as I can remember, I used to stay up late watching the Olympics on TV … I was always intrigued by the games,” said Maloney. Maloney found herself unexpectedly stumbling into a seat at the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta, Georgia– the first time she had ever seen the games first hand. After getting a ticket from a friend and booking airfare last-min- ute, she sat in the stadium and watched the women win gold in gymnastics, falling in love with the games even more. “It is impossible to describe having 10,000 people cheering and chant- ing and being at the home team,” Maloney said. “That was pretty phenomenal.”

After attending the 2004 Athens and 2008 Beijing games as a spectator, Maloney found herself working at the 2010 Olympic and Paralympic games in Vancouver, Canada. Her first experience with the Paralympics, which she didn’t know much about beforehand, was in Vancouver. She volunteered in event services and handled what she called the ”face of the games.” She collected tickets, checked IDs and cheered on attendees as they climbed up the mile- long mountain at the cross-country and biathlon venue, where she was stationed. “It was really life changing,” said Maloney. After not being chosen as a volunteer for the games in London, Maloney did not give up. Her pas- sion for the games got her hired as an employee for event services. “It was fun and it was interesting. You get to see the inside workings of the games. I learned a lot about things you don’t even think about and how it all works which is really cool,” said Maloney. In the Sochi, Russia 2014 winter games, she ironically found herself working in the curling stadium a Canadian sport she teased the locals about when she was working at the Vancouver games. She worked at the information desk and helped guide spectators to their seats.