Student Government Association’s new E-Board looks forward to another year at Suffolk

The newly elected Student Government Association (SGA) E-Board for the 2019-2020 academic year hopes to ensure that students know where to turn if they want to see change at Suffolk University.

“SGA can help students by being their voice on campus,” said SGA Secretary Cat Seaver. “SGA works with administration throughout the year and can help express students’ thoughts, concerns and ideas to the administration.”

Along with Seaver, the new E-Board consists of Vice President Oba Oseghali, Treasurer George Yeghyayan and President Karine Kanj.

“I am here to serve as the link between the undergraduate students and administration,” said Kanj. “I am here to listen and advocate for the students. I am here to support and guide you. I am here to make Suffolk a better institution for you and for our future Rams.”

Kanj, a junior government major with a concentration in law and public policy, has been a senator for the class of 2021 since the fall of her freshman year. She has sat on most of SGA’s sub-committees, including the Student Judicial Review Board and Constitutional Review Committee, and helped promote and support Suffolk’s Athletic teams as the 2018-2019 Student Affairs chair.

“My goals for the 2019-2020 academic year are to continue and grow the great work our organization has done,” said Kanj. “I hope to maintain and increase our inclusivity. One of my bigger goals is to create a scholarship fund in sponsoring a refugee in need of education.”

Oseghali has also brought awareness to social justice issues in his time at SGA. He is currently a sophomore biochemistry major, was a senator and speaker for the Class of 2022 and was a member of the Diversity & Inclusion Committee, where he helped push for more inclusive bathroom signage at Suffolk. He now looks to further foster diversity on campus as SGA’s vice president.

Yeghyayan is a government major with a concentration in international relations who served on the Housing & Facilities Committee as a Class of 2022 senator. He said his proudest achievement in SGA was when he gave a presentation about the Armenian Genocide and its effects on his people to SGA and other Suffolk students this spring.

As Treasurer, Yeghyayan hopes to make sure SGA’s budget is used effectively over the course of the 2019-2022 academic year.

“My primary goal for next year is to give everyone the best experiences possible with the budget that we have,” said Yeghyayan. “Not only do I think it’s possible, but I’m confident next year will be a standout year for the student body.”

Seaver, a senior government major with a concentration in law and public policy and a minor in entrepreneurship, has served as a senator since her freshman year, was the speaker for the Class of 2020, and has been a member of the Public Relations Committee, Housing & Facilities Committee and Finance Committee.

Her own goal for the next academic year is to help SGA senators become more involved in events put on by other clubs and organizations, as well as have better communication with their constituents.

“Each student should familiarize themselves with their class senators and even the senate in general,” said Kanj. “These elected senators serve for this reason: to represent their peers and constituents respectfully, to essentially voice their concerns and bring this to the attention of the executive board.”

Students can speak up about issues in the open-forum portions of SGA’s weekly meetings every Thursday from 12:15 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. in room B18 of the Samia Academic center, visit SGA during their office hours in room 324C of the Sawyer Building, speak with their senators or contact SGA through its Twitter, Facebook page or email.

Incoming freshmen looking to get involved in SGA can run for a senator position in the fall or become a non-elected general member after they attend three general meetings.

“SGA is for the students, by the students,” said Oseghali. “We are always here to help and voice all concerns for the student body.”