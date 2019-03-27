Jordan Peele’s latest horror flick uses creative allusions to spellbind viewers

Director Jordan Peele’s new horror movie “Us” has proved that he is always one step ahead of the audience with its obscure references, creepy soundtrack, stunning visuals and a chilling plot twist that grossed a whopping $70 million its first weekend.

The audacious thriller follows the Wilson family as they are stalked by murderous doppelgängers while on a California beach vacation. These doubles look similar to the Wilson’s, but have unsettling differences. The Tethered family, which is what these demonic doubles are called, each wear a red jumpsuit and possess large gold scissors. They also have creepy movements and lack normal voices, usually communicating in grunts or in a spasmodic manner.

“Us” in many ways mirrors Peele’s Oscar-winning debut thriller, “Get Out” that was released as a surprise hit in 2017. They both play on suspense and include social metaphors, but whereas “Get Out” leads with social commentary about black and white relations in the United States and ends with a solid conclusion, “Us” has a greater horror factor, but leaves the audience with more questions.