Boston, News, Suffolk News

In Memory of Marcellous A. Govind

Haley Clegg|February 6, 2019

In Memory of Marcellous A. Govind

Courtesy of Marcellous A. Govind LinkedIn

Courtesy of Marcellous A. Govind LinkedIn

Courtesy of Marcellous A. Govind LinkedIn

The card Marcellous Govind gave to Dr. McGehee prior to graduating from Suffolk University.

Marcellous A. Govind, 22, was an intrical part of Suffolk University’s Biology department. The Dorchester native graduated from Suffolk in May of 2018 with a Bachelor of Science in Biology (BSN) and a concentration in Biotechnology. He died on January 15, 2019.

“It’s a loss for our community, his friends, his colleagues and his family. I’m really

saddened by it,” said assistant professor Celeste Peterson to The Suffolk Journal. “Marcellous loved biology. He was ambitious and showed such promise. He was eager to participate and do science, not just be a spectator.”

Dr. Lauren Nolfo- Clements, the chair of the biology department remembers Govind as an engaged and self-aware student.

“The interesting thing about Marcellous was that he was a quiet student but also very kind and thoughtful,” said Nolfo- Clements to The Suffolk

Journal. “He wasn’t the student that would be raising his hand all the time, but when he did volunteer, his answers were always well thought out and it was obvious that he really understood what was going on and what I was trying to get at.”

Dr. Annette McGehee, an assistant professor in the biology department, worked closely with Govind during his time at Suffolk.

“Marcellous was one of a group of students who are special to me because they started at Suffolk the same year

that I did,” said McGehee to The Suffolk Journal. “They were part of my first year experience and then I got to see them all graduate, it was all very special.”

McGehee taught Govind for the first time in an introductory course in the spring of his freshman year. He went on to take all of the courses that McGehee taught.

“He was a big personality, you always knew he was there which was great,” said McGehee.

During his senior year at Suffolk, McGehee worked closely with

Govind on his studies in his Principles of Cell Culture course, the last class the two would share during his four years at Suffolk.

“I actually have a card from him right here above my desk. Not many students say thank you to their professors, but he was one of them,” said McGehee to The Suffolk Journal. “I spent a lot of time with him that last semester, working on ways he could understand the material and it was actually really surprising and meaningful to me that he wrote me this note that said ‘I appreciate that

you put in all that extra effort and I couldn’t have done it without you.’ It was surprising, but very nice.”

“He was a notable and intrical part of our department,” said Nolfo- Clements. “He was here to learn something. He will be missed.”

About the Writer
Haley Clegg, Editor-In-Chief

Haley is a junior majoring in broadcast journalism. Aside from writing, her main passions are photography and traveling. When she isn't in the journal...

1 Comment

One Response to “In Memory of Marcellous A. Govind”

  1. Linda Harkess on February 8th, 2019 12:14 pm

    Thank you for acknowledging my son. Appreciate your kind words.

In Memory of Marcellous A. Govind