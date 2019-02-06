This week in SGA…

Members discussed changing the current SGA bylaws that state how much money can be given to the Suffolk clubs and organizations who request funding for conferences, or any off-campus event that is not open to all Suffolk students.

Under current SGA bylaws, the SGA Finance Committee will fund 80 percent of the travel costs for the first four members (which usually means the e-board) who are attending a conference and 40 percent of the travel costs to send every other member, should the group’s initiatives request be granted by the Finance Committee. SGA will also fund 100 percent of the travel costs for the club’s adviser, who is required to attend the conference with the group.

The assembly discussed giving less funding to groups attending conferences, such as changing the bylaws to instead fund 60 or 50 percent of the first four members’ costs and possibly 20 percent for all other members. There is currently no motion to change the bylaws concerning conference funding for Suffolk groups.

Treasure and Finance Committee Chair Michael Royce said that since the Student Activities Fund is funded by the activities fee every Suffolk student pays each year, more of this money should go toward events that are open to all Suffolk students and staff.

Non-registered SLI groups have been granted $20,000 by SGA this year, and there has been an increase in departments on campus that ask for money from SGA. The E-board said this is a concern, since these departments already have their own budgets, and SGA money should only be used by student groups.

SGA is working to revise current election bylaws. One senator noted that there should be “more transparent elections.”

Lukas Phipps, Commuter Students Senator-at-Large, read a statement condemning the “homophobic and racist” attack on Jussie Smollett and the unsuccessful kidnapping of Olivia Ambrose in Boston, adding that the Suffolk community recognizes the fear some students may have surrounding these events.

“While we can’t be everywhere to fix the bad things that happen in the world, we can make a world of difference to those around us,” said Phipps. “To our collective community; you are heard, you do matter, and we are here for you.”

The finance committee meets every Tuesday during activities period in Sawyer room 427. All Suffolk students are welcome to attend.