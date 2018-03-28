Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.

The Suffolk Journal

Menu
Filed under Campus, News, Suffolk News

MLK: Vision alive 55 years later

Kaitlin HahnMarch 28, 2018Leave a Comment

Phyllis+St.+Hubert
Phyllis St. Hubert

Phyllis St. Hubert

Phyllis St. Hubert

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Nearly 55 years after Martin Luther King Jr. gave a rallying speech in Boston on the benefits of a politically integrated society, Suffolk University’s Ford Hall Forum conducted a re-reading, highlighting how inequality is still prevalent today.

In “Moving Toward Justice: Reflections on MLK Jr.’s Vision For A United America 55 Years Later,” the presentation last tuesday aimed to celebrate King speech.

Through both the reading of these parts of the speech from recordings as well as through members of the Suffolk community, it was apparent to all who attended that the issues that were prominent in the 1960s are still very real issues today, and that everyone, particularly students, have the capabilities to express their voice.

“I feel it’s important to be empowered and use your voice because we do have the power,” said President of Black Student Union Phyliss St. Hubert in an interview with The Suffolk Journal.

The speech given by King in 1963 mostly focused on desegregation in lew of Boston’s schools reluctance to desegregate in the 1960s. The Ford Hall Forum chose to highlight themes in the original speech that could also be seen as needed in today’s societal climate; the need for speed to gain political equality, integration over desegregation and the ultimate goal for an integrated society, destroying the myths that time will solve everything and that morality cannot be legislated, and the fear of the un-oppressed to speak out. The speech concluded with the urge to persevere through the hardships in order for the world to someday be a united society of equals.

The panel of faculty fielded questions from moderator Robert Bellinger as well as opening up the floor to take questions from the audience. The faculty started by sharing personal experiences, as well as their opinions on the government of the 1960s can be related to today with issues such as education, housing, healthcare and our judicial system.

Suffolk professor Mickey Lee, a member of the panel, discussed how bringing controversial topics to Suffolk can help to broaden the minds of the members of the university.

“I feel like Ford Hall Forum and other talks like it can work to bring staff, faculty and students from all three schools together,” said Lee. “The most important is to be in the same room with others that do not normally sit together. Especially now [in the current political system] we need to have that community.”

Members of the Suffolk community came forward to the board with questions on the future of America in terms of the rights of the people, personal experiences of injustice that still exists in our society and how to reach towards a more equal outcome that Dr. King Jr. was striving for.

“The Forum is a perfect opportunity to get involved and productively use my free-time,” said broadcast journalism major Anim Osmani in an interview with the Suffolk Journal. “I think [the Suffolk Community] can benefit from events like this because they have something to learn.”

The Ford Hall Forum will have their next event on April 5 in “Confronting Racism and Disparities: What’s next?”

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Campus

Suffolk research students thrive on bacteria
Suffolk research students thrive on bacteria
SGA executive election results not yet finalized
SGA executive election results not yet finalized
Marching on: Cities across the US take to the streets in protest against mass shootings
Marching on: Cities across the US take to the streets in protest against mass shootings
BREAKING: Marisa Kelly next president of Suffolk
BREAKING: Marisa Kelly next president of Suffolk
Trupiano seeks to bring campus together
Trupiano seeks to bring campus together

Other stories filed under News

Suffolk research students thrive on bacteria
Suffolk research students thrive on bacteria
SGA executive election results not yet finalized
SGA executive election results not yet finalized
Marching on: Cities across the US take to the streets in protest against mass shootings
Marching on: Cities across the US take to the streets in protest against mass shootings
BREAKING: Marisa Kelly next president of Suffolk
BREAKING: Marisa Kelly next president of Suffolk
March nor’easter brings tidal surges to flood-prone areas of Boston
March nor’easter brings tidal surges to flood-prone areas of Boston
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • MLK: Vision alive 55 years later

    Campus

    Suffolk research students thrive on bacteria

  • MLK: Vision alive 55 years later

    Campus

    SGA executive election results not yet finalized

  • MLK: Vision alive 55 years later

    Boston

    Marching on: Cities across the US take to the streets in protest against mass shootings

  • MLK: Vision alive 55 years later

    Campus

    BREAKING: Marisa Kelly next president of Suffolk

  • MLK: Vision alive 55 years later

    Campus

    Trupiano seeks to bring campus together

  • MLK: Vision alive 55 years later

    Campus

    Robb seeks to become first female president in years

  • MLK: Vision alive 55 years later

    Boston

    Congress comes to campus

  • MLK: Vision alive 55 years later

    Boston

    Timeline: Since SGA’s earlier firearms survey, there have been countless mass shootings in the US

  • MLK: Vision alive 55 years later

    Boston

    America, is it finally time?

  • Campus

    Paying it forward: one state at a time

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.
MLK: Vision alive 55 years later