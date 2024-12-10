Red and green lights sweep through the Commons

Boston welcomed some holiday cheer with the 83rd annual Christmas tree lighting in the Boston Common Nov. 5.

Despite the chilly breeze that took over the city as night fell, tons of people made the pilgrimage to the Boston Common in search of some festive fun. The event started at 6 p.m., the sun long since set, leaving the skies dark and in waiting for the lights as well. But, before the star on top of the tree could shine brightly through the night sky, the Boston Common saw its fair share of festive live events, food vendors, and family fun all around.

While waiting for the lights to brighten the night sky, there were quite a few live acts doing on. Held on a stage next to the towering tree was the most notable act of the night, American Authors. They played their biggest hit, “Best Day Of My Life,” along with a Christmas song of their own design, adding to the long list of Christmas songs played on that stage that evening.

The Commonwealth Shakespeare Company put on a stunning show, giving a brief glimpse into the world of Charles Dickens’ play, “A Christmas Carol.” There were also performances by Boston Children’s Chorus and a few other Boston-based artists, all of which ensured the audience’s awareness of the fact that this was a Christmas festivity.

Additionally, the Boston Common Frog Pond skating rink was a big hit, a line wrapping around the rink like they were the railing themselves. Understandably so as no feeling can hold a candle to watching the lights twinkle to life as one skates. That’s like the epitome of the winter season, all bundled up in one.

Scattered around the event were various food vendors, from lengthy hot dogs to delicate fried dough. With the frosty air, a warm beverage was a must-get. Similarly to everything else, there were plenty of carts serving hot chocolate to pick from, decisions more based on line size than anything else. That’s not to say that every single sip wasn’t delectable and the feeling returning to the fingers was worth any cost.

Hot chocolate wasn’t the only thing warming the late night park-goers, but also the heartwarming and lengthy history behind this seasonal tradition.

Following a tragic boat accident in 1917 in Nova Scotia, which left thousands dead and injured, Boston sent medical aid and relief supplies instantly. Ever since then, Nova Scotians have selected their finest trees and sent them back to Boston, a symbol of their long lasting gratitude. There is no better feeling near Christmas time than union, especially one that can transcend country lines.

As a Californian, the extravagant tree lighting events were foreign to me. California brightens up its trees just like any other state, but it’s not so much of an event where I’m from. This was a nice change of pace and such a fun event. Shivering in my long winter coat and clinging onto the lingering warms of my hot chocolate was worth it to see the lights flash to life through the Boston Common, bringing forth the festivities for all to enjoy.