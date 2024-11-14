Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.

Laundry fire in Ridgeway causes closure

Leo Woods and Alexis CrochiereNovember 14, 2024
Anthony Boyd
Boston Fire Department engines with raised ladders outside the Ridgeway Building.

The Boston Fire Department investigated a fire alarm at the Ridgeway Building in the early afternoon Nov. 14. The building’s sprinkler system was activated and no injuries were reported.

At 1:55 p.m., Suffolk University sent an alert to the community about the incident.

“The Boston Fire Department is investigating a fire alarm at the Ridgeway Building (148 Cambridge St.). Please avoid the area,” the message said. 

Senior Cole Hilliard was in Ridgeway with his baseball teammates when they noticed the smell of “burnt rubber” before the alarm sounded. 

“We were in here and it started to smell weird and then the fire alarm went off,” said Hilliard. “Baseball had a team lift and we made sure everyone was okay.”

Students who were inside the building at the time were told by university staff the alarm was triggered by an overheated dryer. 

Following the alarm, the first and second floors of Ridgeway were closed. A video from men’s hockey player Ryan Webb sent to The Suffolk Journal showed the floor of a hallway in Ridgeway covered with water from the sprinklers while alarms were flashing. 

A second alert was sent at 5:15 p.m., hours after the initial incident and closure of the building, confirming the fire’s cause and when further updates will be made to the Suffolk community.

“Ridgeway Fitness Center & Basketball Court closed through at least Sat. 11/16 due to a small extinguished laundry fire & cleanup. Update to follow Saturday,” the message said.

Sports Editor Michael Najarian contributed to the reporting of this story.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as further information becomes available.

About the Contributors
Leo Woods
Leo Woods, News Editor | he/him

Leo is a senior political science major concentrating in public policy and law with a minor in journalism from Clinton, Connecticut. He has a passion for political reporting and previously served as Photo Editor for The Journal. He has photographed political events, protests, performing arts groups and documented Boston Pride for the People in 2023 for the History Project. After graduation, he plans on attending law school and working in politics.

Alexis Crochiere
Alexis Crochiere, Asst. News Editor | she/her
Lex Crochiere is a Broadcast Journalism major with a minor in Public and Professional Writing  from Taunton, Mass. When she's not writing for the Journal she can be found in giving a Suffolk tour, reading a book, or watching hockey!
JD Conte
JD Conte, Sports Editor | he/him
JD is a senior from Wallingford, Conn. double majoring in political science and broadcast journalism. Aside from writing for the journal, JD can often be found in Studio 73 working on his broadcast skills. Off-campus JD can be found watching all the Boston and UCONN sports teams. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends in various spots around the city, especially in East Boston and the North End. After graduation JD hopes to work in a newsroom full-time or pursue a career in the sports industry. Follow JD on Twitter @jdconte617 Email him at [email protected]
