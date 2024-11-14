Laundry fire in Ridgeway causes closure

Anthony Boyd Boston Fire Department engines with raised ladders outside the Ridgeway Building.

The Boston Fire Department investigated a fire alarm at the Ridgeway Building in the early afternoon Nov. 14. The building’s sprinkler system was activated and no injuries were reported.

At 1:55 p.m., Suffolk University sent an alert to the community about the incident.

“The Boston Fire Department is investigating a fire alarm at the Ridgeway Building (148 Cambridge St.). Please avoid the area,” the message said.

Senior Cole Hilliard was in Ridgeway with his baseball teammates when they noticed the smell of “burnt rubber” before the alarm sounded.

“We were in here and it started to smell weird and then the fire alarm went off,” said Hilliard. “Baseball had a team lift and we made sure everyone was okay.”

Students who were inside the building at the time were told by university staff the alarm was triggered by an overheated dryer.

Following the alarm, the first and second floors of Ridgeway were closed. A video from men’s hockey player Ryan Webb sent to The Suffolk Journal showed the floor of a hallway in Ridgeway covered with water from the sprinklers while alarms were flashing.

A second alert was sent at 5:15 p.m., hours after the initial incident and closure of the building, confirming the fire’s cause and when further updates will be made to the Suffolk community.

“Ridgeway Fitness Center & Basketball Court closed through at least Sat. 11/16 due to a small extinguished laundry fire & cleanup. Update to follow Saturday,” the message said.

Sports Editor Michael Najarian contributed to the reporting of this story.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as further information becomes available.