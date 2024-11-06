Incumbents sweep races for Mass. House seats

Leo Woods The Massachusetts State House.

The Associated Press has made calls for the winners of the four contested races for the Massachusetts U.S. House of Representatives.

The four contested races were Districts 1, 2, 8 and 9. Districts 3-7 were unopposed races. The incumbent representatives won all nine races.

Democratic incumbent Richard Neal won reelection in District 1, collecting 202,694 votes with 91.21% of the vote reported. Independent challenger Nadia Milleron has 117,062 votes.

Neal, a native of Springfield, has served in the House of Representatives since 1988. Milleron resides in Sheffield and has started to become politically active in the last five years.

Jim McGovern won reelection in District 2 by picking up 221,718 votes with 91.44% of the vote reported. A Worcester native, McGovern has served in the House of Representatives since 1996 and has been on the House Rules Committee since 2018. Independent Cornelius Shea, a former Worcester teacher and Marine Corps veteran, challenged McGovern and collected just under 100,000 votes.

Stephen Lynch won reelection in Massachusetts’ 8th district. With 80.73% of the vote reported, Lynch collected 206,670 votes while Republican challenger Robert Burke received just over 83,000 votes. Lynch is a native of South Boston and has served in congress since 2001.

Rep. Bill Keating defeated Republican challenger Dan Sullivan to win reelection in district nine. With 84.27% of the vote counted, Keating amassed 211,019 votes compared to Sullivan’s 164,211.

Keating attended law school at Suffolk University while serving in the Massachusetts State House and became a member of the bar in 1985. He served as the Norfolk County District Attorney from 1999 until his election to congress in 2010.

Sullivan is a Plymouth native and registered nurse who has worked in an acute care and psychiatric hospital. He is an active member of the Massachusetts Nurses Association, the American Nurses Association and SEIU Local 1199 United Healthcare Workers East.

In Massachusetts’ 3rd district, Democratic incumbent Lori Trahan won reelection unopposed. The Lowell native has served in the House of Representatives since 2018.

Jake Auchincloss won reelection for his third term serving the 4th district. Born and raised in Newton, Auchincloss served in the Marines and was a city councilor for three terms.

Katherine Clark was reelected unopposed to Massachusetts’ 5th district. Clark has been the Democratic Whip in the House of Representatives since 2022 and was first elected to congress in 2012.

Seth Moulton, who has served the 6th district since winning election in 2014, was reelected unopposed. A veteran of the Marines, Moulton currently sits on three House of Representatives committees.

First elected as the District 7 representative in 2018, Ayanna Pressley has been reelected after running unopposed. Pressley currently serves on the House Committee on Financial Services and the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability.