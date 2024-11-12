OPINION: What a second Trump term means for our future

In the wake of the 2024 presidential election, many are feeling hopeless and discouraged by the results. The prospect of President-elect Donald Trump returning to the Oval Office has sparked significant debate and concern across America. But despite political affiliation, it is an indisputable fact that many Americans will suffer under this administration.

While many of his supporters view Trump as a hero for the common man and a disruptor of the political status quo, it is a right-wing fantasy that is soon to be disrupted. It is essential to recognize the dangers that a Trump presidency will pose to not only American democracy but all of global stability.

Looking back on Trump’s previous term as president, we see that it was marked by divisive rhetoric and policies that often undermined inclusivity and respect for many citizens, prominently marginalized groups. His administration saw a rise in partisan idealization, where political conversations devolved into personal attacks and strong hostility towards those with opposing views. Since he is now to reclaim the presidency, there is a legitimate fear and extreme possibility that this divisiveness would only deepen, further fragmenting an already polarized nation.

Another thing we must reflect on is Trump’s approach to foreign policy during his time in office. His tendency to prioritize personal relationships over established diplomatic protocols is not only a mark of his inadequacy but also deeply frightening.

The potential for reckless decision-making will threaten international alliances and destabilize regions already fraught with tension, such as the U.S.’s allies in Ukraine, who have suffered monumentally in recent years. A return to the MAGA flock’s “America First” attitude will alienate long-standing allies and jeopardize national security and economic partnerships.

When arguments are made for the Trump administration, there is a great focus on the economy. People seem to believe that having Trump at the helm of the U.S. will lower the prices of gas or groceries, but this is yet another delusion. Economically, Trump’s policies during his first term led to significant tax cuts that favored the wealthy and neglected the middle and lower classes. I would argue that a second Trump presidency will worsen income inequality and undermine social safety nets, leaving vulnerable populations even more at risk.

We also have to look at Trump’s relationship with the truth and the media, which poses a significant threat to the democratic process. His frequent attacks on the press as “fake news” and his habit of spreading misinformation create a dangerous environment in which public discourse is manipulated, and citizens are led astray and unaware of the truth.

We live in an era where misinformation spreads rapidly through social media like a disease, and now a leader has just been appointed who routinely undermines credible sources. I believe this behavior has undoubtedly led to a misinformed electorate in this election and the future of his presidency will lead to a destabilized government.

As citizens prepare in whatever ways they can for the next four years, it is vital for those who haven’t to consider the implications of the Trump presidency.

Look at the big picture. The stakes are alarmingly high, and the consequences of electing a leader who possesses such a disregard for democracy, international policy and the rights of the citizens of his own country will reverberate for generations.

Looking forward, it is essential for Americans to reflect on these dangers and prioritize the values that uphold the integrity of this country. While the allure of Trump’s charismatic populism may resonate with some, those who support him must look beyond the surface.

The path to a safe and prosperous future for America does not lie in the hands of a leader who embodies chaos and unpredictability, but now in the hands of citizens who value unity, truth and collective well-being. The decision made at the ballot box last Tuesday will determine the direction of the U.S. and the legacy we leave for future generations, to whom, although some may not realize it now, we already owe an apology.