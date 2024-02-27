Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.

The Suffolk Journal
New Headlines
Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.

The Suffolk Journal
Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.

The Suffolk Journal

‘Venture’ into the underground music scene in Boston

Michaela Buckley, Journal ContributorFebruary 27, 2024
The+members+of+%E2%80%9CThe+Venture%E2%80%9D+performing+together+at+a+show+in+Lowell.+
Courtesy of “The Venture”
The members of “The Venture” performing together at a show in Lowell.

From playing small backyard parties to igniting energy in packed basements scattered around the Boston area, Lowell-based band, The Venture, is finding a foothold in the vibrant underground music scene.

With just three members, Sophia Wulsin, 20, Philip Chau, 20, and Anna Moore, 19, The Venture has shown serious promise and dedication to music since their early days. 

“This is the band that grew up with me,” said Chau, lead guitarist. “I started learning guitar when I was 16, and I still practice every day.”

Moore picked up drumsticks at a young age and has been connected to music ever since. 

“I started in fourth grade and I thought it would be so cool to be a female drummer,” said Moore. “I didn’t really get really serious about it until we started playing together.”

For Wulsin, the band’s lead vocalist, she knew she loved to perform, but a rock band wasn’t her first idea. 

“I grew up performing in musical theater,” Wulsin said. “It was kind of difficult for me to transfer that performance energy to playing in a band, but I love it so much.”

The members attended Bishop Guertin High School in Nashua, New Hampshire, where they all met and became close friends after admiring each other’s individual talents. 

After going through some different iterations, the band truly became official when they were eating out at a Chinese restaurant in Lowell. 

“We got a fortune cookie that said ‘A New Venture Will Be A Success,’” Wulsin said. “We knew right away we got our name, and we’ve stuck with it since.”

The band has been dedicated to finding gigs, even with the bandmate’s conflicting schedules of school and work. One of their earlier performances was upstairs at Boston’s The Middle East nightclub.

“There were only about 15 people, which was pretty small,” Wulsin said. “It was so fun though because they were really into it.”

Now that the band has endured basements flooded with music lovers, they hope to attract some dedicated listeners. Some of their unreleased original songs include, “Influence,” “The Floor,” “The Rapture” and “Mercy.”

Chau composed all the lyrics and chord progressions, with contributions by the other bandmates creating the band’s distinct sound.

“I would just be writing a lot of poetry,” said Chau. “Whenever it was time to write a song, or when I felt inspired to, I would just look back at my old poems.”

One of their most popular and beloved covers is Ariel Posen’s “Angeline,” which features a five-minute guitar solo skillfully performed by Chau.

Chau appreciates the band’s diverse musical tastes, spanning from jazz to classic rock.

“I think this is our biggest strength as a band,” said Chau. “Our backgrounds and how we learned our instruments are very different. We bring all our different tastes together.”

A true band cannot succeed without some setbacks, and after losing a member The Venture is on the hunt for a new bassist. 

“It was super amicable,” said Wulsin. “I understand this happens to a lot of bands, but it is still hard because our old bassist is a really good friend, and we still love him.”

As they search for a new member, a few contestants have already shown strong interest. 

“We’ve had people learn our songs and want to send us videos,” Wulsin said. “I think it’s really cool that people have shown so much interest and it makes me really happy.”

The band’s deep friendship allows them to really connect when performing together, even with the inescapable stage fright. Moore described how she gets through her nerves. 

“I feel like I can get in my head sometimes,” said Moore. “I look at them and see they’re having fun so I like to remind myself to do the same and it’s still my favorite thing in the world to perform.”

Even with the band’s busy individual lives, they can all agree on one simple thing, making The Venture a priority. 

“I know this is what I want to do with my life,” said Moore. “Every time I’m not studying or doing school stuff, I’m practicing or trying to find gigs, and the band is my favorite thing.”

The band has tentative plans to record their music in early March, and until then they are eager to continue performing around the Boston area.

You can stay updated with The Venture on their Instagram and TikTok @theventure.live.

2
View Comments (2)
More to Discover
More in Arts & Entertainment
Thursday performing for a packed crowd at Paradise Rock Club on Feb. 21.
'Thursday' sells out Paradise Rock Club
The cast of “Newsies” shines on stage during their production.
Suffolk PAO ‘Seizes the Day’ with 'Newsies'
CSN president Arantxa Melendez address in audience at the Omni Parker House in Boston.
Following fashion show success, CSN President Arantxa Melendez reflects on leadership at Suffolk
King Isis serenading the crowd at Middle East Night Club on Feb. 25.
Independent musician rocks out in Cambridge
‘Madame Web’ swings through theaters across the Spider-verse
‘Madame Web’ swings through theaters across the Spider-verse
Seriously Bent brings hilarity to Smith Hall
Seriously Bent brings hilarity to Smith Hall
More in Boston
Dinora Justice’s “Portrait 51, after Delacroix’s Woman of Algiers” on display at the Museum of Fine Arts.
Mother Earth springs to life at the MFA
The piece “THE WAILING… GUIDES US HOME… AND THERE IS BELLYING ON THE LAND…” by Ebony G. Patterson on display at the Institute of Contemporary Art.
ICA Free Thursdays opens art to Bostonians
Lead singer Ben Barlow belts out songs for the crowd at Roadrunner Feb. 16.
Neck Deep astonishes audience in return to Boston
Members of The Wah Lum Kung Fu and Thai Chi Academy perform a traditional folk Dragon dance at the beginning of the festivities.
MFA rings in Year of the Dragon
Two thirds of Beats Antique showing off their talents at The Royale Nightclub on Feb 7.
Beats Antique dazzles audience at The Royale
Jorge Alberto Rubio and Armando Rivera.
‘Machine Learning’ brings humanity and AI together
More in Editor Picks
SUPD Lieutenant Ramon Nunez and Captain Gerard Coletta at a SGA meeting Feb. 9, 2022.
‘Throwing more guns at a problem doesn’t create less violence’: Students grapple with prospect of arming SUPD
Students on the 2023 environmental track of Alternative Spring Break trip in Prince William Forest Park in Virginia.
Alternative Spring Break set to serve across nation this spring
Graduate student Danny Yardemian jostles with a defender for a loose ball during a game against Colby-Sawyer college Nov. 15.
Men’s basketball falls short of CCC title against Roger Williams
Suffolk University’s softball team plays its home games at East Boston Memorial Park.
New season brings fresh optimism for softball
OPINION: The new Alabama legislature is ripping away reproductive rights
OPINION: The new Alabama legislature is ripping away reproductive rights
OPINION: Suffolk University will not be safe until our officers are armed
OPINION: Suffolk University will not be safe until our officers are armed

The Suffolk Journal

Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.
The Suffolk Journal • © 2024 The Suffolk Journal • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (2)

All The Suffolk Journal Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

  • E

    Elaine AmesFeb 28, 2024 at 9:53 am

    Love this band! So much energy and talent!

    Reply
    https://thesuffolkjournal.com/43012/ac/music/venture-into-the-underground-music-scene-in-boston/#comment-22416
  • B

    Betsy MooreFeb 28, 2024 at 9:50 am

    This bank is a lot of fun to watch! The members are diverse and all super musically talented. I highly recommend!

    Reply
    https://thesuffolkjournal.com/43012/ac/music/venture-into-the-underground-music-scene-in-boston/#comment-22415