Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.

The Suffolk Journal
Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.

The Suffolk Journal
Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.

The Suffolk Journal

In the nation: City of Boston begins clearing Mass. and Cass., Medway family escapes Gaza

Sarah Roberts and Leo WoodsNovember 2, 2023
In+the+nation%3A+City+of+Boston+begins+clearing+Mass.+and+Cass.%2C+Medway+family+escapes+Gaza
Leo Woods

Clearing of Mass. and Cass. encampment begins

City workers cleared tents in the homeless encampment near the intersection of Massachusetts Ave. and Melena Cass Blvd. from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1 after the Boston City Council approved an ordinance that banned tents throughout the city, according to GBH News

The area, colloquially known as Mass. and Cass, gained a reputation for violence and open drug use. An increase in concern about the public health effects of the encampment prompted Mayor Michelle Wu to propose the ordinance Aug. 25 that would ban tents in Boston. 

An amended version of the ordinance proposed by Wu was approved by the council Oct. 25. GBH News reported the updated ordinance required the city to notify residents about transportation to shelters, remove restrictions about what belongings the city can store and change the penalty for refusing to move a tent from a fine to a verbal warning. 

At a press conference at the Engagement Center in Roxbury Nov. 2, Wu, Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox and other city officials gave updates on the removal of tents at Mass. and Cass and the planning process of implementing the ordinance. 

“I’m incredibly grateful,” Wu said. “This was truly a team effort across so many different departments, so many different community organizations and partners.”

 

Medway family escapes Gaza

A Medway family escaped Gaza Nov. 2 after being trapped for almost a month. Abood Okal, Wafaa Abuzayda and their 1-year-old son, Yousef, traveled to Gaza and the West Bank to visit family, according to The Boston Globe.  

They were planning on leaving Oct. 13, but couldn’t because of the Israeli attacks that began  Oct. 7.

After the attacks started, Okal and Abuzadya tried returning home but couldn’t. The family tried to leave Gaza many times and were turned away each time, according to the Globe

According to the Globe, by Oct. 29 the family had run out of fresh water and were desperately looking for food. The next day, the family waited in line for a gallon of water that would have to be shared with the 40 people they were staying with. 

The family crossed the border into Egypt at 5:20 a.m. Nov. 2.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Boston
Warmer weather ahead for first week of November
Warmer weather ahead for first week of November
Boston City Hall
What to know about this year's Boston City Council race
In the nation: Manhunt ongoing in Lewiston, House names new Speaker, Boston City Council votes to rename Faneuil Hall
In the nation: Manhunt ongoing in Lewiston, House names new Speaker, Boston City Council votes to rename Faneuil Hall
A Bowdoin bound train stands by at Bowdoin station.
MBTA proposes Red-Blue connector project, permanent shutdown of Bowdoin station
Anonymous social media app Fizz made its way to Suffolks campus.
Fizz: The app that’s shaking up Suffolk
Suffolks International Student Association aims to create community for students across all cultures.
Suffolk University International Student Association brings comfort on campus for international students
More in In the nation
The U.S. Capitol building.
Mike Johnson sworn in as newest House speaker
In the nation: police call for move over law updates, Gov. Healey passes housing bill, Powell pleads guilty in Georgia election case, Mass. to end emergency sheltering guarantee
In the nation: police call for 'move over' law updates, Gov. Healey passes housing bill, Powell pleads guilty in Georgia election case, Mass. to end emergency sheltering guarantee
In the nation: Scalise drops from Speaker race, RFK Jr. registers as independent, Israel declares war, Santos accused of identity theft
In the nation: Scalise drops from Speaker race, RFK Jr. registers as independent, Israel declares war, Santos accused of identity theft
In the Nation: Speaker McCarthy ousted, Sen. Feinstein dies, scientists awarded Nobel Prize
In the Nation: Speaker McCarthy ousted, Sen. Feinstein dies, scientists awarded Nobel Prize
In the nation: WGA strike ends, federal government faces possible shutdown, Biden joins UAW picket line, Menendez faces charges
In the nation: WGA strike ends, federal government faces possible shutdown, Biden joins UAW picket line, Menendez faces charges
President Joe Biden.
Biden announces reelection campaign
More in News
Modern Theater Residence Halls elevator has been out of commission for seven weeks.
Elevator outage in Modern Theater sparks student frustration
Students speak on experiences during an open forum in Sargent Hall.
Students share experiences, opinions at accreditation open forum
A house in Beacon Hill chose Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce themed decorations for this Halloween.
Suffolk students have spook-tacular fun this Halloween
Laundry room in the basement of 10 West.
Suffolk SGA announces resolution removing charge for laundry on-campus
Suffolk students, alumni, family and community members play Wheel of Fortune during Saturdays Ramlagio.
What happens at Ramlagio, stays at Ramlagio
Suffolk students dancing at Icon Nightclub during Halloween Bash.
Suffolk's annual Halloween Bash rocks Icon Nightclub
About the Contributors
Sarah Roberts, News Editor | she/her
Sarah is a senior from Taunton, Mass. majoring in print and web journalism. She’s on the cross country and indoor/outdoor track and field teams. When she’s not running along the Charles or doing laps on the track in Eastie, you will probably find her in a coffee shop. Sarah is a coffee connoisseur and enjoys trying new coffee places frequently. In her free time if she isn’t reading, she’s watching some true crime shows or rewatching Gilmore Girls for the hundredth time. After college, she hopes to work in investigative journalism.
Leo Woods, Photo Editor | he/him

Leo is a senior political science major with a minor in journalism from Clinton, Conn. He has photographed political events, protests, performing arts groups and documented Boston Pride for the People for the History Project. Outside of Suffolk, Leo is an avid Dungeons and Dragons player and podcast listener. After graduation, he plans on attending law school and working in politics.

Follow Leo on Twitter @leowoods108

The Suffolk Journal

Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.
The Suffolk Journal • © 2023 The Suffolk Journal • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Suffolk Journal Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *