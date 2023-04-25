WSFR’s ‘Party Down the Block’ rocks Downtown Boston

Members of WSFR at their “Party Down the Block” event

WSFR, Suffolk University’s free radio station, worked with the Downtown Boston Business Improvement District to provide entertainment and shopping opportunities for students, tourists and commuters alike with its Party Down the Block April 21.

Between Macy’s and Roche Bros. in Downtown Crossing, student and local businesses set up shop under Downtown Boston Arts Market tents. Ranging from pop-up thrift stores, homemade candles and seasonal bouquets, visitors had a myriad of options to choose from.

Suffolk students who signed into the event with their student ID were able to enter a raffle for a $25 gift card to Cheapo Records in Cambridge and a WSFR merch package.

Falling just before Earth Day, WSFR sought to celebrate sustainability with an open-air market dedicated to small, environmentally-friendly businesses. It was WSFR’s first event of this kind, and perhaps the first of many, Events Coordinator Sammi Todaro said.

“We are so grateful for Downtown Crossing & BID’s team to let us use that space. Ultimately, we would love to make this an annual or traditional event for WSFR in the future,” Todaro wrote in a statement to The Journal.

Four Suffolk student businesses were vendors at the event. Ara Collections, 777Fleurs, Glamz.Cosmetics Co and Sarahphym’s Blessings are operated by current Suffolk students.

Taj Jensen, a sophomore business major, co-owns 777Fleurs with his sister Sage Jensen. While the duo’s company is based out of Providence, Taj’s connections in Boston allowed them to expand their business beyond Rhode Island.

“It was fun to be able to sell to our supporters in Boston, specifically at Suffolk. We are based out of Providence and since we work with flowers we are usually limited to Rhode Island. With Taj being at Suffolk, he definitely had friends that were waiting for us to be in the area so it was very welcoming,” Sage said.

Sage said vending at the event was nice because of the foot traffic in the area.

“It was nice, very walkable street to be vending on. We loved the first band, they absolutely killed it and the live music overall was great,” said Sage.

While shoppers browsed, local musicians Keyboard Dog, Nectarine Girl and Little Fuss played original songs that had passersby dancing along. From indie to rock, the music provided a lively atmosphere to the event.

Todaro said the event was a great success and provided a space for the Suffolk and Boston communities to come together.

“We took this as an opportunity to give Suffolk student businesses an opportunity to be featured with some open market regulars, such as Lost Life on Wax and Lifebloom, and showcase their wonderful works of art. We also hand-picked our bands, all of which we have worked with in the past through our smaller live music events or mutual connections. Bringing live music to the market scene helped build the crowds for our businesses & gave a livelier feel to the entire experience,” Todaro wrote.