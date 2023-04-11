Boston Ballet reimagines dance in new performance

The gripping program “Our Journey” leaped to Boston Ballet’s stage April 6, yielding debates about dance in the 21st century. Two different stories, separated only by an intermission, take viewers on wildly distinct journeys.

The first act, “Everywhere We Go,” choreographed by Tony Award winner Justin Peck, is performed and its uniqueness is evident right from the start. First presented at the New York City Ballet in May 2014, Peck’s piece steps into Boston for the first time with a shocking surprise: a lack of plot.

Undoubtedly, the dancers from the company and the musicians were incredibly skilled. The act was aesthetically pleasing and sweet-sounding but the absence of scenery and the plain costumes made it hard to feel entertained. Yet, the plotless piece lets the public’s imagination fly and allows for the creation of one’s own narratives.

Though it’s called a contemporary dance, “Everywhere We Go” is a lot more classical than expected but is no match for the brand new contemporary-focused piece presented in the second act.

The second act, “La Mer,” the French translation for “The Sea,” leapt onto the stage for the first time in history. Choreographer Nanine Linning partnered with Boston Ballet Artistic Director Mikko Nissinen to create a doomsday aura about the meanings of the deep sea.

Dealing with the human destruction of the ocean and the importance of its preservation, the piece creates a dark and intriguing atmosphere. The performance illuminates how humans treat Earth, leaving the audience to reflect on it on their way home.

Wearing exquisite costumes by Yuima Nakazato, the dancers embody various characters, such as sirens, beached fish, the human form of death and lost people on a planet facing devastation.

The scenery was built mainly by a fascinating video installation by Heleen Blanken, which portrayed the ocean’s flowing movements, almost putting viewers in trance. The difference between act one and act two is absurd but in a way, it leaves room for the public to witness two sides of the same coin. The same dancers interpret both pieces and try to communicate through different dance styles.

If one is seeking a new-fashioned and provocative performance, “Our Journey” is certainly worth a watch. The performance is a mesmerizing dance experience that unites classical and contemporary dance and brings two unique fables to the modern world.

