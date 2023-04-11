Bruins, Pastrnak rack up milestones at season’s end

As the National Hockey League’s 2022-23 regular season comes to a close, the Boston Bruins continue to etch their names in the record books.

The Bruins clinched the Presidents’ Trophy with a win over the Columbus Blue Jackets March 30, securing home-ice advantage throughout the Stanley Cup Playoffs. It is their fourth Presidents’ Trophy in franchise history.

With a win over the Philadelphia Flyers April 9, Boston broke the single-season wins record with their 63rd of the year. They are the fourth team in NHL history to record 60 wins in a season.

In their April 11 win over the Washington Capitals, Boston earned their 132nd and 133rd points of the season, breaking the all-time record for points in a season.

As the Bruins continue to leave their mark in NHL history as a team, all-star forward David Pastrnak has hit a few milestones of his own.

Pastrnak recorded his 100th point of the season in an April 1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins, marking his first 100-point campaign. He joins Jaromir Jagr as the only Czech-born players in NHL history to record a 100-point season.

Boston’s win over Philadelphia was largely powered by Pastrnak’s 15th career hat trick, four of which have come against Philly. Pastrnak’s third goal of the game marked his 60th of the season and 300th of his career. Pastrnak joins Bruins legend Phil Esposito as the only players in franchise history to score 60 or more goals in a season, a feat Esposito accomplished four times.

The Bruins visit longtime rival Montreal Canadiens April 13 for a 7 p.m. matchup to bookend the regular season.